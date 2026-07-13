South Africa: Tributes Continue for Adams and Makwedini

Tributes continue to pour in for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and former South African Rugby Under-18 prop Luqobo Makwedini.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he learned with deep sadness of the passing of Makwedini.

"Luqobo's journey is one that speaks to the very best of what South African sport can produce. Born in Komga in the Eastern Cape, his talent on the field earned him a scholarship to Wynberg Boys High School in Cape Town, where his performances in the front row earned him national recognition at Under-18 level.

"He went on to sign a three-year contract with Béziers [AS Béziers Hérault] and was on the cusp of realising his dream of professional senior rugby ahead of the club's 2026/27 Pro D2 campaign," said the Minister.

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Makwedini collapsed during a training session on Friday.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Luqobo's family, particularly at this time of grief, as well as his friends,teammates , Wynberg Boys High School, the entire AS Béziers Hérault family and the South African rugby community," said the Minister in a statement on Saturday.

The Minister also conveyed his condolences to the family of Jayden Adams.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international," the Minister said.

He added that Adams had featured in all three of South Africa's group matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"On behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, I extend my deepest condolences to Jayden's family, his young daughter, his teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, his fellow Bafana Bafana players and coaching staff, the South African Football Association, and the entire football fraternity," said the Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased players.

"It is particularly tragic that we are suffering the loss of two outstanding young athletes at a time when our nation continues to immerse itself in the FIFA World Cup tournament, as well as the Springboks' and Springbok Women's matches against Scotland and the USA Eagles in Pretoria today," the President said on Saturday.

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READ | President Ramaphosa mourns the deaths of young sportsmen

In a post on social media platform X, Bafana Bafana said South African football mourns the loss of a talented player whose passion, dedication, and love for the beautiful game inspired many.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone affected by this devastating loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace. You will never be forgotten, Jayden," said Bafana Bafana.