Nigeria: Detained Oriire Terrorists' Wives May Face Trial, Calls Mount for Borno Pupils' Rescue

Some wives of suspected terrorists behind the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State may face prosecution if ongoing investigations establish that they played active roles in the kidnapping operation, security sources have disclosed.

The development follows the successful rescue on 10 July of 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers who were abducted from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities on 15 May 2026 after one teacher had been killed while in captivity.

According to security sources familiar with the operation, several wives and children of the suspected kidnappers were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) during intelligence-led operations conducted in different parts of the country as security agencies intensified efforts to locate the abductors.

The family members were subsequently taken to Abuja, where the women were interrogated as part of the investigation.

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Security sources said the federal government was distinguishing between relatives who were merely associated with the suspects and those who may have actively participated in their activities.

According to one source, "Children who have committed no offence will be released, but any of the wives found to have played active roles in the criminal enterprise will be prosecuted in accordance with the law."

Investigators believe the arrests of the family members became a critical factor in the operation, reducing the likelihood that the terrorists would harm the abducted victims. At the same time, security forces tightened their cordon around the kidnappers' hideout in the National Park forest.

According to sources, after weeks of sustained military pressure and intelligence gathering, the kidnappers became more responsive during contacts with negotiators. Eventually, they sought the release of their wives in exchange for freeing the hostages and obtaining guarantees of safe passage.

Security agencies reportedly rejected the proposal, insisting that the victims be released unconditionally while the terrorists surrendered or faced military action.

Fresh intelligence later indicated that the hostages were no longer being used as human shields, prompting security authorities to authorise a coordinated assault on the terrorists' camp.

The operation resulted in the rescue of all surviving schoolchildren and teachers, while scores of terrorists were reportedly killed and eight suspects arrested.

Security sources said the handling of the operation reflected the federal government's policy of refusing to pay ransom or negotiate with terrorist groups.

The abductors had reportedly demanded ransom, two Hilux vehicles, the release of detained Ansaru commanders, including Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara'a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, as well as the implementation of Sharia-related laws as conditions for releasing the victims.

Authorities rejected the demands, opting instead for sustained intelligence operations and military action.

Investigations into the activities of the arrested suspects and their family members are continuing, with security agencies expected to determine which individuals, if any, will face criminal charges and which ones will be released.

Borno Youths Protest Over Insecurity, Seek Stronger Action After Oyo Rescue

Meanwhile, youths and students in Borno State on Sunday campaigned against the worsening insecurity bedevilling the country and called on the government to take stronger action against Boko Haram and bandits following the successful rescue of 44 Oyo students.

The campaign, tagged #UniteAgainstTerror, brought together student groups and youths across the state for an awareness campaign held at the Post Office area of Maiduguri, the state's capital.

Speaking during the protest, the leader of the Youths and Students Forum in Borno State, Suleiman Muhammed, commended the federal government for rescuing the abducted students in Oyo State and called for stronger action to rescue all kidnapped victims in Borno State.

Muhammed also warned against falling for the antics of the terrorist group by meeting its demands for ransom payments, saying that if such requests were granted, they could further worsen insecurity in the country.

"This campaign today is to call on our people, youths and all Nigerian citizens to unite in one voice and fight against terrorism.

"Considering what has happened in Oriire, Oyo State, the government has tried by not accepting the demands of the terrorists. Also, our security agencies have done what is expected of them.

"We believe that the government will replicate that achievement in Borno State. We know the government will not take sides in solving the problem of a particular region," he stated.

While appreciating the government, he called for more strategic efforts to end insecurity by investing in youth empowerment and creating an enabling environment for the masses to thrive.

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"We thank the government for what they have been doing, but we want to call on them to please do more to bring an end to this insurgency.

"There is also a need for the government to provide an enabling environment for the youths to reduce the rate of crime in the country," Muhammed further said.

Participants at the protest also called for political will through investment in security and support for security agencies.

One of them, Khadijat Abdullahi, said, "For this fight to end, the government must invest in the country's security system by equipping troops and improving their welfare.

"They must also look beyond the fight by identifying the underlying factors responsible for people turning to crime. One of them is poverty. Youths need employment and opportunities in the country," she stressed.

Placards displayed at the campaign ground read: Unity, Our Weapon Against Terrorism; Say No To Collaborating With Terrorists; Say No To Terrorism and Yes To Peace; Terror Divides, Unity Prevails.

Others included: Together We Stand Against Terrorism and Criminality; We Are Stronger Together; and A Secure Nigeria Starts With All of Us.