Liberia: Ruling Party Urges Boakai to Reshuffle Cabinet

New Dawn
Unity Party National Chairman Luther Tarpeh
13 July 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

The Executive Committee of the ruling Unity Party says it is preparing a list of cabinet members and directors it considers non-performing for submission to President Joseph N. Boakai.

The committee is calling on President Boakai to reshuffle his government, arguing that some officials have failed to support the party's principles and the government's agenda.

Unity Party National Chairman Rev. Luther Tarpeh said the committee will compile the list and submit it to the President's office.

Tarpeh said the party wants some ministers and directors replaced, adding that underperforming officials should not weaken service delivery to Liberians.

"As we move toward the end of the first half of our administration, we are calling on President Joseph N. Boakai to reshuffle the cabinet. This is long overdue," Tarpeh said. "There are some members in our government who are not performing well. We will do the list and submit it to your noble office. We want to see some ministers replaced immediately. We want to see some directors replaced."

Tarpeh also said the Unity Party-led government remains focused on delivering results for Liberians. He said the party will commend progress where it is recorded but will also speak out where it sees setbacks.

He reassured Liberians that the government remains on course and will continue to prioritize the well-being of the people.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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