Foreign Affairs Minister of State Sola Enikanolaiye welcoming U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Frank Garcia to the Ministry in Abuja.

press release

Abuja — The Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, on Monday, 13 July 2026, received the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, His Excellency Frank Garcia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

Welcoming the United States delegation, Ambassador Enikanolaiye underscored the importance Nigeria attaches to its bilateral relations with the United States. He expressed confidence that the visit would deepen cooperation across key sectors and provide further impetus to the growing partnership between both countries.

The Minister of State reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening collaboration in the area of trade and investment, maritime security, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and regional peace and security. He highlighted the significant progress recorded through the Nigeria–United States Joint Working Group and noted ongoing preparations for the next bilateral engagement scheduled for Washington DC, in August 2026. He also reiterated Nigeria's commitment to addressing security challenges through enhanced law enforcement, prosecution of terrorism-related offences, improved protection of vulnerable communities, and sustained efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad Basin.

Ambassador Enikanolaiye further emphasized that Nigeria remains committed to constructive dialogue on matters of mutual concern, including migration and consular issues. He reaffirmed Nigeria's position that while security challenges exist, they should not be misconstrued as a policy of religious persecution or genocide, stressing that the Government remains firmly committed to protecting all citizens irrespective of religion or ethnicity and to strengthening the rule of law.

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