Nigeria: Makinde Seeks UN Scrutiny of Oyo School Abduction, Demands Full Account of 56-Day Kidnap

The governor said such an international scrutiny would strengthen, rather than undermine, public confidence in Nigeria's institutions.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has called on the United Nations and other international human rights and accountability bodies to examine the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Mr Makinde said the incident raises questions that require independent scrutiny beyond Nigeria's domestic institutions.

He made the call on Monday in a statewide broadcast hours after the Nigerian military formally handed over the rescued pupils and teachers to the state government following their release after spending 56 days in captivity.

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Mr Makinde said while the victims had regained their freedom, the circumstances surrounding the incident were "sufficiently grave and unusual" to warrant an independent review.

"The reunion of these children and teachers with their families does not mark the end of this painful chapter. It marks the beginning of another responsibility, and our collective responsibility to establish the truth," Mr Makinde said.

He, however, called on the "international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system," to closely examine the facts surrounding the abduction and the circumstances of its resolution.

According to the governor, such international scrutiny would strengthen, rather than undermine, public confidence in Nigeria's institutions.

"Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institutions. Rather, it is intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth will be established and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence or affiliation, will be held accountable under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

Nigeria deserves transparent account on victims' 56-day hostage crisis

Mr Makinde noted that while responsibility for national security rests with the federal government and security agencies under its control, Nigerians deserve a transparent account of what transpired during the 56-day hostage crisis.

"The Nigerian people deserve a full and transparent account of what happened, who was responsible, whether there were institutional failures, negligence or collusion at any level, and what measures must now be taken to ensure that no community is ever subjected to such an ordeal again," he said.

He insisted that the demand was "not about politics" but about justice for the victims and restoring public confidence in the country's security architecture.

"This is not about politics; it is about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear," the governor said.

Governors pays tributes to slain teachers, soldiers, hunters

The governor also paid tributes to those who lost their lives during the abduction and rescue operation, including teachers Joel Adesiyan, John-Olaleye, and Michael Oyedokun, whose execution was captured in a viral video released by the abductors, as well as soldiers, hunters and Amotekun personnel killed during the rescue efforts.

While celebrating the victims' return, Mr Makinde warned that the security threat had not disappeared. He said criminal groups often attempt to strike repeatedly where they perceive weaknesses and urged residents to remain vigilant by promptly reporting suspicious activities to security agencies.

"Security is everyone's responsibility," he said, urging residents to make use of the state's emergency line whenever necessary.

Security plans

The governor also announced plans to strengthen security around communities bordering the Old Oyo National Park, which investigators believe served as a hideout for the kidnappers.

Although national parks fall under the control of the federal government, he said Oyo would immediately tighten oversight of access routes into and out of the park, strengthen intelligence gathering, improve collaboration with local communities and security agencies, and introduce measures to make it more difficult for criminal groups to exploit border communities. Detailed implementation guidelines, he added, would be announced later

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 39 schoolchildren and teachers were abducted on 15 May after gunmen invaded Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area.

Their abduction triggered outrages and an indefinite strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State. Protests by teachers demanding improved security, and widespread public concern over rising insecurity around schools.

The victims were rescued on 10 July after an intensive joint operation involving the military, police, intelligence agencies, Amotekun Corps, hunters and local vigilantes, before being formally handed over to the Oyo State Government on Monday.