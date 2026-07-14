Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings has intensified pressure on the Unity Party administration over its handling of historic US$19.2 million cocaine seizure, accusing the government of conducting a sluggish and opaque investigation that he believes is shielding the powerful figures behind one of the country's largest drug trafficking cases.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia, Cummings questioned why, more than a month after the June 8 interception of a massive cocaine consignment at Roberts International Airport (RIA), Liberians are still without definitive answers regarding who financed the shipment, how it entered the country, and who orchestrated an operation of such magnitude.

"The investigation has been secretive, slow, and seemingly compromised," Cummings declared, arguing that the government has failed to fulfill its commitment to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation.

His comments add to growing public scrutiny surrounding a case that has evolved from a major law enforcement success into a broader national debate about governance, institutional integrity, corruption, and Liberia's capacity to confront organized transnational crime.

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The June 8 cocaine seizure--estimated by authorities to be worth approximately US$19.2 million--is among the largest narcotics interceptions ever recorded in Liberia.

Initially celebrated as evidence of improving anti-drug enforcement, the case has increasingly become a political and institutional litmus test. Rather than focusing solely on the seizure itself, public attention has shifted to whether investigators can dismantle the criminal network behind the shipment or merely prosecute individuals caught closest to the drugs.

For Cummings, that distinction is critical.

While acknowledging that several arrests have been made, he argued that authorities appear to be concentrating on lower-level suspects while failing to expose those who financed, facilitated or protected the operation.

"The biggest question remains: how does such a massive shipment enter Liberia without the knowledge of people in authority?" he asked.

His remarks reflect a broader concern increasingly echoed by opposition politicians, civil society organizations and some lawmakers--that the investigation risks stopping at the operational level without identifying those who allegedly exercised influence behind the scenes.

The "Mastermind" Question

Perhaps the strongest element of Cummings' criticism is his allegation that influential individuals may be insulated from accountability.

Although he did not identify any specific government officials or politically connected individuals, his repeated references to "people in authority" suggest skepticism that an international-scale narcotics shipment could pass through the country's principal international airport without assistance, negligence or protection from individuals occupying strategic positions.

The accusation carries significant political implications.

Large-scale cocaine trafficking operations are typically sophisticated enterprises involving financing, logistics, transportation, document manipulation and international coordination. Criminal justice experts generally distinguish between couriers and handlers on one hand, and financiers, organizers and facilitators on the other.

By arguing that investigators have yet to identify the operation's "masterminds," Cummings is effectively challenging the government to demonstrate that the investigation reaches beyond those physically linked to the drugs and examines whether institutional failures--or possible complicity--enabled the shipment to enter the country.

The government, however, has consistently maintained that investigations remain active and that anyone found culpable will face prosecution regardless of status.

Why an International Investigation?

Central to Cummings' proposal is his call for independent international technical assistance.

"We need an investigation that is credible, independent, and free from political interference," he said.

His argument rests on three main premises.

First, he contends that Liberia lacks sufficient technical capacity to investigate a sophisticated transnational narcotics operation spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Second, he argues that international investigators would enjoy greater public confidence because they would be less susceptible to domestic political pressure.

Third, he believes cross-border cooperation is essential because major cocaine trafficking networks rarely operate within one country.

Consequently, Cummings urged the country to seek assistance from regional institutions including the Mano River Union (MRU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), both of which have mechanisms supporting cross-border security cooperation.

His proposal reflects a broader trend across West Africa, where governments increasingly rely on international partnerships involving regional organizations and foreign law enforcement agencies to investigate complex narcotics networks that transcend national boundaries.

Questions Surrounding "US Marshall"

Cummings also drew attention to testimony presented before the Liberian Senate concerning Michael Browne, popularly known as "US Marshall," who has reportedly been linked to previous drug-related investigations.

According to Cummings, the inability of authorities to clearly account for Browne's whereabouts or legal status raises troubling questions about weaknesses in the country's security and criminal justice systems.

While he stopped short of alleging deliberate misconduct, he suggested that inconsistencies surrounding individuals connected to the investigation warrant closer examination.

Those concerns have further fueled public speculation about whether all relevant suspects are being aggressively pursued.

Another major criticism centered on what Cummings described as unequal enforcement of Liberia's anti-drug laws. "The selective justice must end," he said.

His argument draws a distinction between the routine arrest of drug users and street-level dealers and the comparatively limited public progress in prosecuting high-level trafficking networks.

The criticism echoes long-standing complaints from anti-corruption advocates that Liberia's criminal justice system has historically been more effective in prosecuting lower-level offenders than politically influential or financially powerful actors.

Whether that perception is accurate in the current investigation remains contested, but analysts note that public confidence will ultimately depend not only on convictions, but also on whether investigators demonstrate that every layer of the trafficking network has been examined.

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Beyond the immediate criminal investigation, Cummings framed narcotics trafficking as a national governance challenge.

He warned that drug trafficking fuels corruption, weakens democratic institutions, discourages investment, damages Liberia's international reputation and threatens national security.

He also cited figures attributed to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) indicating that more than 866 drug ghettos operate in and around Monrovia, arguing that narcotics abuse has become deeply embedded within many communities.

His remarks recalled President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's declaration in his January 29, 2024, Annual Message describing substance abuse as a national emergency.

Cummings argued that despite that declaration, the country continues to struggle with widespread drug abuse and increasingly sophisticated trafficking operations.

Liberia has long served primarily as a transit point rather than a major producer of narcotics.

Its extensive coastline, relatively porous borders and strategic location along West Africa's Atlantic corridor have periodically attracted international trafficking organizations seeking routes between Latin America, West Africa and Europe.

Over the past two decades, authorities have intercepted several significant drug shipments, yet relatively few investigations have resulted in the successful dismantling of the criminal organizations responsible.

Cummings' intervention substantially increases political pressure on the Boakai administration.

By questioning not merely the pace of the investigation but its integrity, he has raised the stakes considerably.