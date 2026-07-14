Liberia: Cummings Smells Collusion Into U.S.$19m Cocaine Saga, Rallies Calls for Independent Probe and International Assistance

Monrovia — The Political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings, has intensified pressure on the Unity Party-led government over its handling of Liberia's US$19.2 million cocaine seizure, describing the ongoing investigation as "slow, sloppy, and suspicious" while calling for an independent international audit of the entire investigative process.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Cummings argued that more than a month after authorities intercepted 198 compressed plates of high-grade cocaine at Roberts International Airport (RIA), the Liberian public still lacks satisfactory answers about how the narcotics entered the country, who financed the shipment, where it originated, and whether those believed to be behind the operation have been properly investigated.

His latest intervention comes as public debate over the massive drug seizure continues to dominate national discourse, with opposition parties, civil society organizations, and lawmakers demanding greater transparency from the government and law enforcement authorities.

The ANC political leader said the government's response has gradually weakened public confidence instead of strengthening trust in the country's justice system, maintaining that every passing day without comprehensive disclosures deepens suspicion that powerful individuals may be receiving protection.

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"I will be leading the charge to encourage my friends in the international community to investigate, preserve, and audit the process surrounding the June 8, 2026, US$19.2 million drug bust because Liberians deserve the truth," Cummings declared.

He added, "It is now clear that this government lacks the political will, institutional capacity, and technical competence to conduct a truly independent, professional, transparent investigation that inspires public confidence."

Cummings further stated, "Instead of clarity, the Liberian people have received confusion. We still do not know how such a massive quantity of cocaine entered our country, who imported it, or who authorized its movement."

He also warned, "Drug trafficking is not merely a criminal matter. It threatens our national security, destroys our youth, undermines investor confidence, weakens our institutions, and damages Liberia's international reputation."

The ANC leader's latest criticism comes against the backdrop of one of Liberia's biggest cocaine seizures, which authorities announced followed the interception of 198 compressed plates of high-grade cocaine valued at approximately US$19.2 million on June 8, 2026.

Since then, the case has attracted widespread public attention because of its enormous street value, the alleged sophistication of the trafficking network, and persistent concerns over whether the investigation has reached those believed to be the principal organizers of the operation.

As investigators expanded their inquiry, several individuals were subsequently elevated from ordinary witnesses to persons of interest after investigators alleged that intelligence gathered during the investigation linked them to different aspects of the trafficking operation.

Law enforcement agencies indicated that those classifications followed the review of evidence, interviews, digital records, and other investigative leads. The evolving list of persons of interest fueled public speculation that the operation may have involved individuals with access to strategic institutions and transportation networks.

Despite weeks of investigation, only one suspect has so far been taken into custody after voluntarily surrendering to authorities, while police have acknowledged that four out of the five individuals charged remain at large.

The admission has further intensified questions surrounding the effectiveness of the investigation, especially after officials disclosed that one of the central figures allegedly escaped custody and remains unaccounted for despite earlier incarceration on drug-related offenses.

Against that backdrop, Cummings argued that the government's handling of the case has strengthened public perception that the investigation may have been compromised.

According to him, while ordinary drug offenders are often swiftly arrested and publicly displayed, the investigation into the country's largest cocaine seizure appears to be progressing at an unusually slow pace.

He questioned why investigators have yet to publicly explain how the cocaine entered Liberia through one of the country's most important international gateways without the knowledge or involvement of individuals occupying influential positions.

According to Cummings, the government's promise that everyone connected to the trafficking operation would be investigated has not been matched by visible action against those suspected of occupying senior or influential positions.

He argued that the prosecution has so far concentrated largely on individuals allegedly responsible for handling the shipment rather than those who may have coordinated or facilitated its entry into Liberia.

He also expressed concern over testimony presented before the Liberian Senate indicating that Michael Brown, commonly known as "US Marshall," who was previously imprisoned on drug trafficking charges, allegedly disappeared from prison and remains missing. Cummings maintained that such developments raise serious concerns about possible collusion and institutional failures that require independent scrutiny.

The ANC political leader further warned that Liberia risks suffering significant diplomatic and economic consequences if confidence in the country's commitment to combating transnational organized crime continues to decline. He said the credibility of national institutions could be undermined if allegations surrounding the cocaine investigation are not addressed transparently.

According to him, Liberia's growing drug crisis is already devastating communities across the country, with widespread substance abuse affecting thousands of young people. He referenced reports from the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency indicating that hundreds of drug hotspots have emerged across Monrovia and other parts of the country, describing the situation as a national emergency requiring decisive leadership.

Cummings also criticized what he described as selective enforcement of the country's drug laws. He argued that while low-level offenders are routinely arrested and publicly exposed, investigations involving large-scale trafficking operations appear to proceed behind closed doors, creating the impression that different standards are being applied depending on the status of those involved.

To restore public confidence, Cummings called on the international community to provide technical assistance in auditing and monitoring the investigation. He specifically appealed for greater engagement from regional bodies, including ECOWAS and the Mano River Union, urging them to activate mechanisms capable of supporting an impartial investigation into what he described as a sophisticated transnational criminal network.

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He praised the Liberian Senate, civil society organizations, members of the media, and ordinary citizens who have continued demanding accountability in the matter, saying their insistence on transparency demonstrates the resilience of Liberia's democratic institutions.

Cummings urged Liberians to remain united in demanding accountability through constitutional and peaceful means. He maintained that government exists to protect its citizens, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the future of the next generation, insisting that the cocaine investigation presents a defining test of the country's commitment to justice and institutional integrity.

From Criminal Investigation to Political Liability

Observers say Cummings' criticism reflects a growing concern among opposition figures that the investigation has not produced answers proportional to the magnitude of the seizure. By describing the probe as "slow, sloppy, and suspicious," he is effectively challenging the credibility of state institutions responsible for combating organized crime.

His demand for an independent international audit of the investigation elevates the debate from domestic law enforcement to an issue of international confidence. Such a request implies skepticism about the ability of Liberian institutions to investigate powerful actors without political interference.

For the Boakai administration, this creates a difficult political dilemma. Rejecting calls for external oversight could fuel accusations of secrecy, while accepting such demands could be interpreted as an admission that local institutions require outside intervention to handle major transnational crimes.