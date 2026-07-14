Somalia's Health Minister Attends Regional Investment Forum in Mauritania

Nouakchott — Somalia's Health Minister Ali Haji Aden took part in a regional forum on health investment in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott, where officials discussed ways to strengthen healthcare financing and regional cooperation, Somalia's health ministry said.

The meeting brought together health ministers from across the region, representatives of international organisations and health investment stakeholders to discuss increasing investment in the health sector and building more resilient healthcare systems.

Addressing a ministerial panel on South-South cooperation, Aden outlined the Somali government's efforts to reform and strengthen the country's health system, according to the ministry.

He stressed the importance of regional partnerships, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing and securing sustainable financing to improve health services and ensure equitable access to healthcare.

The Somali delegation also included Ambassador Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, Somalia's envoy to Algeria and Mauritania, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

The ministry said Somalia would continue to strengthen regional and international partnerships to boost investment in the country's health sector and improve healthcare services for the population.