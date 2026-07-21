Ghana: Fight Against Illegal Mining - · Wontumi Jailed 20 Years · NPP Rejects Conviction, Heads to Court of Appeal

THE Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was on Monday sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour by the Accra High Court (Criminal Division 4) for facilitating illegal mining on Akonta Mining's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The court found Antwi-Boasiako guilty on all six counts, including the assignment of mineral rights without ministerial approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Antwi-Boasiako and Akonta Mining permitted Henry Okoom and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to undertake mining activities on the company's concession without obtaining the prior approval of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, thereby facilitating illegal mining on the concession.

Although Antwi-Boasiako pleaded not guilty to all the charges, Justice Kocuvie-Tay held that the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, had adduced sufficient evidence to establish the guilt of both Antwi-Boasiako and Akonta Mining.

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In addition to the custodial sentence, the court imposed a fine of GH¢120,000 on Antwi-Boasiako and GH¢180,000 on Akonta Mining.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay said the defence never contested the absence of ministerial approval, describing the omission as an implicit admission since no application for such approval had been made by the company.

The 49-year-old NPP regional chairman shook his head in disbelief as the judge pronounced him guilty on each count. Dressed in a yellow kaftan and black shoes, he remained calm throughout the proceedings.

His lead counsel, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, was absent when the sentence was handed down. However, lawyers present in court appealed to the judge to temper justice with mercy before sentencing.

On July 16, Mr Atta Akyea filed a motion asking the High Court to refer provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), to the Supreme Court for constitutional interpretation.

He argued that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 19(11) of the 1992 Constitution, Section 14(1) of Act 703--one of the provisions underpinning the charges against his client--was vague, overbroad and inconsistent with the Constitution, and therefore unconstitutional, null and void.

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He further prayed the court to acquit and discharge his client if it declined to refer the matter to the Supreme Court.

The Office of the Attorney-General charged three persons in the case--Antwi-Boasiako, a shareholder of Akonta Mining, and Kwame Antwi, a director of the company.

Kwame Antwi, who faces two counts of assigning mineral rights without approval and purposely facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, is currently on the run.

The prosecution called four witnesses in support of its case against Antwi-Boasiako and Akonta Mining.

One of the witnesses, Mr Henry Okoom, a small-scale miner, told the court that he had a verbal agreement with Antwi-Boasiako to mine on the Samreboi concession.

The court subsequently ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case, dismissed the defence's submission of no case to answer and ordered Antwi-Boasiako to open his defence.