Ghana: Ken Ashigbey Reacts to 'Wontumi's' Incarceration

The Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey-Ghana (MCAG), Mr Ken Ashigbey, has commended the government for ensuring the successful prosecution of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, over his involvement in illegal mining.

Mr Boasiako was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by High Court 4, General Jurisdiction in Accra.

Speaking on JoyNews after the sentencing, Mr Ashigbey described the judgment as a victory for Ghanaians and stakeholders, including the MCAG, who have consistently called for the prosecution of individuals involved in illegal mining.

"This is a good day for Ghana and the MCAG and the Commission Against Galamsey in Ghana and for all who want to see the back of this existential threat that confront us as citizens," he said.

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Mr Ashigbey noted that he had expected the court to impose the maximum 25-year sentence, describing the operations of Akonta Mines, owned by Mr Boasiako, as "mass murder."

According to him, the conviction presents Ghana with an opportunity to renew its fight against illegal mining.

While commending the government, he underscored the need to ensure that all other individuals and politically exposed persons implicated in illegal mining are also investigated and prosecuted.

"We remember that President John Dramani Mahama, then Presidential Candidate of the NDC, had indicated that the fight against galamsey was going to be fruitless unless we are able to deal with the kingpins.

"So, it is great that we are dealing with one kingpin. But what is happening to the other politically exposed persons who were named in Professor Frimpong-Boateng's report?" he asked.

Mr Ashigbey, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Mines, also called for investigations into chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who have been alleged to be involved in illegal mining.

"This is just the beginning. If we really are going to deal with galamsey decisively, then we need to make sure that a lot of big men who are parading the corridors of power and flaunting their riches, they are all candidates to also be sentenced," he said.

He further cautioned against any future presidential pardon for Mr Boasiako should there be a change in government, warning that such a move would undermine Ghana's fight against illegal mining.