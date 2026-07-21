Ghana: NPP Rejects Wontumi Conviction, Heads to Court of Appeal

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the conviction and 20-year prison sentence handed to its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, describing the judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

Addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in Accra yesterday, the NPP said the decision of the High Court was fundamentally flawed and politically motivated.

The party maintained that Chairman Wontumi was a "political prisoner" and alleged that the case formed part of a broader campaign by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to persecute political opponents.

According to the NPP, Mr Antwi Boasiako had lawfully acquired his mineral concession and complied with the laws governing the mining sector.

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It argued that the prosecution failed to produce credible evidence to prove that he had illegally assigned or transferred mineral rights -- the basis of the charges against him.

The party further stated that the court's decision ignored key facts presented during the trial and did not reflect the evidence placed before it.

The NPP also accused the government of applying justice selectively, alleging that while members of the opposition were being aggressively prosecuted, individuals linked to the ruling party and involved in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, were not being held accountable.

It said such actions undermined public confidence in the justice system and weakened efforts to combat illegal mining.

The party further accused the government of using state institutions to intimidate political opponents instead of allowing the law to take its independent course.

It stressed that the fight against illegal mining must be conducted fairly and without political interference.

The NPP said no Ghanaian should be targeted because of political affiliation and called on the government to ensure equal treatment before the law.

It assured its members and supporters of its commitment to defending Chairman Wontumi through all lawful means.

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The party announced that its legal team had begun preparations to challenge the High Court's ruling at the Court of Appeal.

According to the NPP, it was confident that the appellate court would review the evidence thoroughly and overturn what it described as an unjust conviction.

It urged its supporters to remain calm and peaceful while the legal process continued.

The party also appealed to the judiciary to uphold fairness, impartiality and the rule of law in determining the appeal.

While reaffirming its confidence in the country's democratic institutions, the NPP stressed that those institutions must remain independent and free from political influence.

It reiterated that justice must be administered without fear or favour and expressed optimism that Chairman Wontumi would be vindicated through the appellate process.

The press conference was attended by party executives, Members of Parliament, supporters and sympathisers, who expressed solidarity with the Ashanti Regional Chairman and pledged their support as the legal process moves to the next stage.