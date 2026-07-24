Africa: All of Africa Today - July 24, 2026

Nigeria Jails Three for Life Over Oyo School Abductions

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Nigeria after pleading guilty to offences linked to the kidnapping of dozens of pupils and teachers during coordinated attacks on schools in Oyo State in May. Justice Salim Ibrahim sentenced the three men after they pleaded guilty to some of the 10 terrorism charges preferred against them by the federal government. Abdulrazak Umar (a.k.a. Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (a.k.a. Yunusa bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (a.k.a. Abu Itisar) pleaded guilty to counts four and six. The men admitted to concealing information about those responsible and acknowledged being members of a Boko Haram affiliate. They denied conspiring in the abductions. The convictions come weeks after security forces rescued 44 abducted pupils and teachers. Mass kidnappings by armed groups for ransom have become increasingly common, often requesting ransoms for the release of the captives. They tend to focus on soft targets such as schools, churches, mosques and remote villages.

Kenya's Ex-Governor Obado Guilty of Murder

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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been found guilty of murdering 26-year-old university student Sharon Otieno, who was pregnant with his child at the time of her death in 2018. A Kenyan court ruled that Obado orchestrated the killing. His former personal assistant and county clerk helped carry it out and conceal the crime. Otieno's murder, which sparked nationwide outrage and renewed attention on violence against women in Kenya, was investigated using eyewitness testimony and circumstantial evidence. The three men remain in custody awaiting sentencing.

South Africa Rejects ICC Migrant Violence Petition

South Africa has dismissed as "opportunistic" a petition filed at the International Criminal Court by two Ghanaian nationals seeking an investigation into attacks on foreign migrants, arguing the country's legal system is capable of addressing such cases. The petition, submitted to the Hague-based court, argued that the violence could amount to crimes against humanity and accuses the South African government of failing to prevent and punish those responsible. Recent anti-migrant protests have prompted thousands of foreign nationals to leave the country. Several African governments and regional bloc Ecowas have condemned the attacks. South Africa has rejected accusations of xenophobia and reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law. It called for broader African Union discussions on the causes of migration. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged public concerns about migration but has condemned attacks against migrants, warning citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

Ugandan Opposition Leader Missing for 13 Days

Uganda's main opposition party has said that deputy president Muwanga Kivumbi has been missing for 13 days after armed soldiers allegedly seized him a day after he was released on bail on terrorism charges. He has not been heard from since, and the authorities have yet to account for his whereabouts. His family has filed a habeas corpus application seeking his release. However, a judge instead ordered the government to investigate his disappearance and respond within a week. The police have denied holding him. Rights groups have described the case as an enforced disappearance and say it reflects a broader pattern of re-arrests and unlawful detentions of government critics in Uganda. They called on authorities to reveal Kivumbi's whereabouts and release him immediately.

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Miss Malawi Row Sparks Chaos in Parliament

Malawi's Parliament has descended into chaos after Lilongwe Likuni MP Kelvin Mphande disrupted proceedings by demanding that reigning Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi, rather than first princess Ireen Navicha, represent the country at the Miss World pageant. Chanting "Thandi must go!" and banging his desk, Mphande argued the matter was of national importance. Speaker Sameer Suleman ruled that beauty pageant selections were not a parliamentary issue and ordered him to raise his concerns through the appropriate channels. The dispute follows criticism of the Miss Malawi Organisation's decision to select Ireen Navicha, which organisers defended by saying Chisi exceeds Miss World's maximum age limit of 26.