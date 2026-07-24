Liberia: Deputy Police Commissioner Hooked in Historic Cocaine Bust

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has relieved Deputy Commissioner for Crime Services Johnny Bolar Dean of his duties with immediate effect following allegations that he accepted US$10,000 in connection with an ongoing investigation into one of Liberia's largest-ever cocaine seizures.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gregory O. W. Coleman disclosed that while Deputy Commissioner Dean has not been directly implicated in the alleged drug trafficking operation, preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that he may have compromised the integrity of the case by allegedly providing assistance and comfort to suspects who were already in police custody.

Speaking at a press briefing, IG Coleman said Dean admitted receiving the money, which authorities are treating as a serious breach of professional conduct and possible interference in an active criminal investigation.

"He has admitted to receiving US$10,000. As a result, with immediate effect, he will turn himself over to the Professional Standards Division," Coleman told reporters.

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Following the admission, the LNP boss said Dean has been interdicted and referred to the Professional Standards Division for an administrative investigation. He added that criminal proceedings could follow if investigators establish sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution.

IG Coleman emphasized that the police administration will not protect or shield any officer found to have undermined the rule of law, regardless of rank, position, or responsibility within the institution.

"Anyone who does anything to compromise this investigation will answer to the law and face the court, regardless of who the person is, where they are assigned, or what their responsibilities and roles are in law enforcement," Coleman warned.

The Police Inspector General further revealed that investigators have discovered possible links between some law enforcement officers and individuals arrested in connection with the major cocaine trafficking case.

"During this ongoing investigation, we discovered that some police officers were connected to this case involving those who have been arrested," Coleman said.

He assured the public that the investigation would continue without fear or favor, noting that the police will follow the evidence wherever it leads and ensure that all persons involved are held accountable under Liberian law.

To ensure continuity in the fight against crime, IG Coleman announced that the Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (Interim) has been instructed to immediately assume the responsibilities previously handled by Dean while the investigation proceeds.

The development comes as authorities continue investigations into the seizure of a massive cocaine shipment with an estimated street value of US$317.68 million.

According to Coleman, the value of the drugs could increase to nearly US$400 million after distribution through illegal markets.

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in the history of Liberia," authorities said, as the LNP continues to work with other national security agencies to identify all individuals connected to the operation.

The latest case adds to Liberia's growing battle against international drug trafficking networks. The country recently recorded another major cocaine seizure involving drugs valued at more than US$19 million, making the two incidents among the largest narcotics cases ever handled by Liberian authorities.

However, conflicting figures have emerged regarding the value of the latest cocaine seizure, with some references placing the amount at US$317 million, while the official police figure remains US$317.68 million based on estimated street value.

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The LNP has assured citizens that the investigation will not stop with the arrest of foreign nationals or low-level actors, but will extend to anyone suspected of facilitating or benefiting from the illegal trade.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing among members of the public over possible involvement of additional individuals, including officials and security personnel, as investigators continue tracing the network behind the multimillion-dollar cocaine operation.

Sources close to the investigation suggest that more names could emerge as authorities deepen their probe, though the LNP has not confirmed the identity of any additional suspects beyond those already arrested.

As Liberia confronts these unprecedented drug trafficking cases, public attention remains focused on the outcome of the investigation and whether those responsible for enabling the movement of such large quantities of narcotics will face prosecution.