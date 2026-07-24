Liberia: How a Police Intelligence Chief Almost Compromised Biggest Drug Case With U.S.$10k Bribe

Monrovia — This one hit close to home. Johnny Bolar Dean was in the circle of the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman. His arrest and dismissal Thursday came as a shock, not just to investigators, but to Coleman himself.

Dean, the Chief of Intelligence of Unit 106 in the LNP, has been turned over for investigation amid allegations that he accepted a US$10,000 bribe to provide favorable treatment to two suspected drug traffickers being held at Police Headquarters in Monrovia.

The suspects, Johann David Garces Grajales, who holds both Colombian and Spanish passports, and Srdan Seles, a Serbian national, were picked up when officers of the Joint Investigative Task Force set up by President Joseph Boakai, acting on a tip from a cartel member already in custody, moved on the stash house in Paynesville, Montserrado County, where authorities seized 3,971 kilograms of cocaine worth roughly US$318 million. The bust came just weeks after a US$19 million drug shipment was seized at Roberts International Airport.

"He Has Admitted to Receiving $10,000"

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On Thursday, IG Coleman had the posture of an angry police chief still working out how Dean had slipped under the radar. Standing on the doorsteps of the LNP, he told journalists: "We just discovered that those who we have arrested here -- there were officers here within the police department, apart from the names out in the public domain, connected to this investigation. Today, we found out that a senior officer became compromised in this investigation, to provide some comfort for those who have been arrested and brought in. He has admitted to receiving $10,000, and as such, 106 Johnny Dean is relieved of his post with immediate effect. He has been turned over to the Professional Standards Division, interdicted. He will be investigated, subsequently turned over for criminal investigation, and if he is found culpable, if he's found guilty, he will be forwarded to court as well."

He wasn't finished. "The integrity of this institution -- the government, which belongs to all of us, the people of Liberia -- rests heavily on it," Coleman said. "So, anyone who does anything to compromise this investigation will answer to the law and face the full weight, regardless of whoever you are, wherever you're assigned, and whatever your role is in law enforcement."

The alleged bribery happened while the two suspects were in police custody, part of the ongoing narcotics investigation, Coleman said. He was blunt about what the department would and wouldn't tolerate: no officer gets to use their badge to undermine a case or compromise the institution's integrity, full stop.

"This is a clear warning to all senior officers who think they can use their positions to jeopardize investigations," he declared. "Anyone who engages in unethical conduct or attempts to bring this government into public disrepute will face the full weight of the law."

Coleman also used the moment to reaffirm, more broadly, that the police intend to follow the case wherever it leads. "The Liberia National Police stand prepared to follow every piece of evidence wherever it leads," he said. "This is the people's police, serving the people's government. We want to assure Liberians that we will go beyond every investigation to ensure that whoever commits a crime is prosecuted in accordance with the law."

Dean has admitted to taking the $10,000, Coleman said, and the Police Professional Standards Division is expected to open its own investigation into his conduct shortly.

This Isn't Dean's First Time

Dean's fall is not the first time his name has come up this way.

Back in February 2016, he was one of seven senior police officers linked to allegations of facilitating armed robbery. At the time, Dean -- known by the alias "R4" -- was Commander of the LNP's Anti-Robbery Unit within the Crime Services Division. The suspensions followed an administrative investigative report submitted to the Ministry of Justice on January 29, 2016, after which then-Inspector General of Police Clarence Massaquoi turned Dean and the six other officers over to the Major Crime Unit to be investigated, following allegations that officers were facilitating and supporting armed robbers operating in and around Monrovia.

He resurfaced in the headlines again in February 2025, when the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change's Council of Patriots publicly called for his dismissal, describing him as corrupt. At a press conference in Monrovia, CDC-COP Chairman Foday N. Massaquoi named Dean, then serving as Assistant Commissioner for Crime Services, alongside Deputy Chief Investigator Sam Ballah, as officials the party said had previously been dismissed over serious offenses -- including murder, corruption, and armed robbery -- only to be reinstated into leadership positions. The party paired the demand with a 72-hour ultimatum calling for the removal of Inspector General Coleman, Executive Protection Service Director Sam Gaye, and National Security Agency Director-General Prince C. Johnson II. "These individuals were fired for serious criminal offenses, yet they have been brought back into leadership roles within our police force," Massaquoi said at the time. "This is an insult to justice and a danger to the Liberian people."

None of that produced Dean's removal. It took a recorded $10,000 admission, inside Liberia's biggest drug case, to do that.

Liberia's Emerging Drug Crisis

Dean's case doesn't stand alone. It lands in the middle of what's quickly becoming the defining security story of Boakai's presidency: a cocaine pipeline that's gone, in about six weeks, from a single record-breaking seizure to a full-blown institutional crisis.

It started June 8, when authorities intercepted 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport -- worth more than US$19.2 million, hidden in cargo boxes falsely labeled as Maggi cubes and Lappas. Nearly every principal suspect in that case left the country before warrants caught up with them, including the man authorities say organized the shipment. Then, on July 21, a joint security operation raided a stash house in Paynesville and seized 3,971 kilograms of cocaine worth roughly US$318 million -- more than sixteen times the weight of the RIA haul, and the largest drug bust in Liberia's history. Investigators say both shipments were routed into the country from Sierra Leone, and a senior security official has alleged that Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, believed to be sheltering in Sierra Leone under the protection of political elites there, was the mastermind behind the RIA operation. Justice Minister Oswald Tweh has said the investigation points to a trafficking network that's been running in Liberia for more than six years.

100M Suspects Vanished in Thin Air

None of this is entirely new, and that's really the point. In 2014, authorities seized more than 770 kilograms of marijuana along with smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin and made 70 arrests. In October 2022, Liberian and U.S. officials found 520 kilograms of cocaine -- worth roughly US$100 million -- at the Sonit Liberia Corporation compound in Monrovia, then the largest single seizure in the country's history. A Monrovia jury acquitted all four defendants in May 2023. And then, within about 24 hours of walking free, all four were gone. They left the country so quickly they didn't even stay to collect the US$200,000 in cash a judge had ordered returned to them -- money that just sat there, unclaimed, while the men themselves vanished and were never located. The verdict itself drew its own bribery cloud at the time, serious enough that FrontPageAfrica was summoned over allegations tied to the acquittal, and serious enough that the U.S. Ambassador publicly warned it sent "a signal of weakness in enforcement to international criminal cartels." Nobody has ever fully explained how four men accused in a $100 million case slipped out of a country that knew exactly who they were.

That history is what makes Dean's case land the way it does. It isn't just that a police intelligence officer took $10,000. It's that Liberia has already watched one major drug case go from "solved" to "gone" in less than a day, under circumstances nobody satisfactorily accounted for -- and now, in the middle of an even bigger case, there's fresh evidence that at least one person inside the system was willing to sell the same kind of head start for a fraction of the price. Whether suspects walk out the front door after an acquittal or get quietly waved through by someone on the inside, the effect on the case is the same. Somebody with a badge, a robe, or a gavel decided the file could bend.

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What makes this moment feel different is where the pressure is now showing up. It's no longer only about seizures and suspects who've already run. In the space of a single week, Liberia has arrested two foreign nationals in a record bust, opened an internal investigation into senior National Security Agency and police officers suspected of links to the network, and now fired and interdicted an intelligence chief for taking a bribe to go easy on two of the very suspects his own unit was supposed to be helping prosecute. Each of those threads points back to the same question: can Liberia's security institutions hold a major drug case together this time, or does it erode from the inside again, the way it did in 2014 and, more pointedly, in 2023?

A Test Coleman Set for Himself

That's what makes Dean's firing more than a personnel matter. Coleman built his public response around a promise -- that "whoever commits a crime is prosecuted in accordance with the law," regardless of rank. Moving quickly and publicly against someone from his own circle is, on its face, evidence he means it. But it also means the case now carries its own built-in test: whether the Professional Standards Division's investigation into Dean moves as fast and as openly as Coleman's press conference suggested it would, or whether it quietly stalls the way past accountability promises in Liberia's drug cases so often have. Liberia has heard commitments like Coleman's before. What it hasn't reliably had is a case that survives long enough, and cleanly enough, to put them to the test.