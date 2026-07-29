Malawi/Nigeria: Wafcon - Why Super Falcons Lost to Malawi - - Okoronkwo

29 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a shocking setback in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) opener on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to debutants Malawi in their Group C clash.

Heavy favorites heading into the match, the defending champions struggled to contain Malawi's standout sister duo, Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga. Temwa scored twice while Tabitha added a third to complete the stunning upset. Nigeria managed to find the net through Rasheedat Ajibade and substitute Uchenna Kanu, but it wasn't enough to rescue a point.

Reflecting on the unexpected loss, Super Falcons midfielder Esther Okoronkwo acknowledged the team's sluggish start.

"Next game we have to come back better, in this game, we came out a little flat. But it is what it is, we have to go back and learn our lesson and learn where we should fix and come back better in the next game," Okoronkwo said after the match.

Addressing a controversial penalty decision after she was brought down inside the box, Okoronkwo kept her focus on moving forward.

"I don't know what the referee saw but I think it should have been looked at but it is what it is I didn't get it, so I won't talk about it or complain about it."

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