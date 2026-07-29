Malawi/Nigeria: Wafcon 2026 - Nigeria's Super Falcons Suffer Shock Defeat Against Malawi

The result ranks among the biggest upsets in the history of the competition

Nigeria's quest for a record-extending 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title suffered an early setback on Tuesday after the Super Falcons were stunned 3-2 by tournament debutants Malawi in their Group C opener at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The result ranks among the biggest upsets in the history of the competition, with Malawi recording their first-ever victory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in their maiden appearance.

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The Super Falcons, who arrived in Morocco as defending champions after winning the 2024 title, dominated the early exchanges and created several scoring opportunities but failed to find a breakthrough in a goalless first half.

The match burst into life in the closing stages as Malawi struck first in the 73rd minute through Temwa Chawinga. Six minutes later, her sister, Tabitha Chawinga, doubled the advantage to leave Nigeria facing an unlikely defeat.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to revive Nigeria's hopes of salvaging a point. However, Temwa Chawinga struck again deep into stoppage time (90+6) to restore Malawi's two-goal cushion.

Substitute Uchenna Kanu pulled one back in the ninth minute of added time after converting a headed pass from the right, but there was no time left for the Super Falcons to complete another dramatic comeback as Malawi held on for a famous 3-2 victory.

The defeat came despite Nigeria entering the tournament in strong form, having won eight of their previous nine matches, and with head coach Justin Madugu expressing confidence that his side would begin their title defence with victory.

In the other Group C fixture on Tuesday, Zambia underlined their title credentials with a commanding 6-0 victory over Egypt, thanks to an inspired display led by captain Barbra Banda.

The result leaves Zambia top of Group C on goal difference, with Malawi second on three points, while Nigeria and Egypt are yet to get off the mark.

The Super Falcons will now face a must-win encounter against Zambia on Saturday, with maximum points crucial to revive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals and keeping their dream of an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title alive.