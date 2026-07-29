Malawi/Nigeria: Chawinga Sisters Stun Nigeria in Historic Malawi Wafcon Upset

Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi celebrates a goal with her team. Malawi, playing their first match at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, stunned 10-time champions Nigeria with three second-half goals at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Malawi produced one of the biggest shocks in TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations history by beating record champions Nigeria 3-2 in their Group C opener on Tuesday night.

The Scorchers, playing their first match at the continental finals, stunned the 10-time champions with three second-half goals at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

Temwa Chawinga scored Malawi's first and third goals, while her sister Tabita Chawinga added the second as the debutants took a remarkable 3-1 lead deep into stoppage time.

Nigeria responded through a Rasheedat Ajibade penalty and a late Uchenna Kanu goal, but the Super Falcons could not complete the comeback.

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The result ended Nigeria's proud record of never losing to a debutant team at the TotalEnergies WAFCON since the competition began in 1998.

For Malawi, it was a historic statement on their tournament debut.

For Nigeria, it was a damaging start to their title defence and a reminder that their status alone will not be enough in Morocco.

Goalless first half before Malawi breakthrough

The first half ended without a goal, but Malawi had already shown signs that they were prepared to compete with Africa's most successful women's team.

Nigeria had spells of possession, but they struggled to turn their control into clear chances.

Malawi stayed compact, defended with discipline and looked for opportunities to use the pace and quality of the Chawinga sisters in attack.

The Scorchers had arrived as underdogs, but they did not play like a team intimidated by the occasion.

Their organisation kept Nigeria frustrated through the opening period, and the longer the match stayed goalless, the more Malawi grew in belief.

Chawinga sisters put Malawi in control

The match changed in the 73rd minute when Temwa Chawinga gave Malawi the lead.

Ireen Khumalo provided the assist, and Temwa finished to put the debutants 1-0 up against the defending champions.

Six minutes later, Malawi doubled their advantage.

This time Tabita Chawinga found the net after being set up by Sabina Thom, giving Malawi a stunning 2-0 lead and leaving Nigeria under serious pressure.

It was a remarkable spell from the sisters, whose quality had been identified before the tournament as central to Malawi's hopes.

Their goals gave the Scorchers control of the match and put Nigeria in danger of a major opening-day defeat.

Nigeria respond through Ajibade

Nigeria pushed forward in the closing stages and finally found a way back in the second minute of stoppage time.

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Ajibade converted from the penalty spot to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and give the Super Falcons hope.

At that point, Nigeria had momentum and looked capable of forcing a late equaliser.

But Malawi struck again before the champions could complete the comeback.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Temwa Chawinga scored her second goal of the match, with Benadetta Mkandawire providing the assist.

That goal restored Malawi's two-goal cushion and made it 3-1.

It was the decisive moment of the match, giving the Scorchers breathing space in a tense finish.

Kanu goal comes too late

Nigeria refused to give up and pulled another goal back in the ninth minute of stoppage time through Kanu.

The forward's finish made it 3-2 and set up a dramatic final few moments, but Malawi held on for a famous victory.

The final whistle confirmed a historic result for the Scorchers and a painful defeat for the Super Falcons as Malawi have announced themselves on the African stage in unforgettable fashion.