Nigerian Regulatory Agencies - Roles, Functions

Nigerian regulatory landscape is built on a network of statutory agencies. These agencies span sectors ranging from corporate governance and telecommunications to consumer protection, public health, and professional licensing. Together, they form an institutional backbone through which government policy is translated into enforceable standards, and through which citizens, businesses, and professionals are held accountable to the rule of law. Some of these agencies include:

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC): The federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), formerly called the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), was established to safeguard consumer rights. The commission ensures that consumers are treated fairly, have access to safe products and services, and are protected from exploitation by businesses. Its core functions include providing redress through negotiation, mediation, and conciliation; seeking to eliminate hazardous products from the market; publishing lists of banned or restricted products; and organising consumer awareness campaigns.

Following the enactment of the FCCPA 2018, the FCCPC assumed all the rights, powers, and functions of the CPC, though the CPC continues to play a residual role in consumer education. The FCCPC is the foremost competition and consumer protection authority in Nigeria. Its key functions include overseeing and regulating market competition to prevent monopolies and anti-competitive practices, including reviewing and approving mergers and acquisitions to ensure they do not undermine consumer welfare. It also investigates consumer complaints, enforces consumer rights, and advocates for policy reforms in collaboration with government agencies, stakeholders, and international organisations. The FCCPC effectively superseded the CPC as the apex consumer protection body.

STANDARDS ORGANISATION OF NIGERIA (SON): The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is charged with ensuring that products fulfil technical standards and that commodities produced domestically in Nigeria provide the level of satisfaction that consumers desire. They not only focus on locally produced items but they also inspect imported goods to ensure they satisfy Nigeria's basic standards. In alignment with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, Cap S9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (as amended). SON also certifies products, accredits testing laboratories, and collaborates with international standards bodies to align Nigeria's standards with global best practices.

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC):

Legal Basis: Established by Decree No. 15 of 1993, as amended by Decree No. 19 of 1999, and now the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act Cap N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004. NAFDAC. The Act mandates the Agency to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of Food, Drugs, Cosmetics, Medical Devices, Packaged Water, Chemicals, and Detergents collectively known as regulated products. NAFDAC also conducts appropriate tests to ensure compliance with standard specifications, undertakes investigations into production premises and raw materials, and establishes quality assurance systems, including certification of production sites.

Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), established under Act 91 of 1992 (Cap P17 LFN 2004), is now governed by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2022. PCN is charged with the responsibility of regulating and controlling pharmacy education, training, and practice in all aspects and ramifications, including regulating Pharmacy Technicians and Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors (PPMVs). Specifically, it determines the standard of knowledge and skill required for persons seeking to become pharmacists; establishes and maintains a register of pharmacists; issues pharmacists' oaths and codes of ethics; appoints pharmaceutical inspectors; and is responsible for the registration and licensure of all pharmacists and pharmaceutical premises covering manufacturing, importation, distribution, wholesale, retail, and hospital pharmacies.