Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Condolences From Mauritanian Counterpart

2 August 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Saturday a phone call from his brother, the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who offered his heartfelt condolences over the tragic road accident that occurred in Boumerdes on Friday and claimed the lives of several citizens, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The Presidency said that the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Saturday "a phone call from his brother Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who offered, in his own name and on behalf of the Mauritanian people, his heartfelt condolences following the tragic bus accident in Boumerdes."

The Mauritanian President also offered his condolences to the Algerian people and to the families of the victims, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, according to the same source.

For his part, "the President of the Republic extended his gratitude and commendation to his brother, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, wishing the sisterly Mauritanian people prosperity, stability and progress."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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