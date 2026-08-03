Liberia: Weah Urges Boakai to Match CDC's Drug Crackdown

Stephen G. Fellajuah — Former President George Manneh Weah has called on the Boakai administration to take decisive action against Liberia's growing drug crisis, saying narcotics pose a serious threat to society and require a firm government response.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CDC-USA Convention in Philadelphia over the weekend, Weah said he expects the current administration to confront the problem with the same determination his government demonstrated while in office.

"Drugs in any society are not a good thing, so I hope the government can solve the drug problem. When we had a drug issue, we solved it. I expect the government to do the same," Weah said.

His remarks come amid heightened public concern following two major cocaine seizures that authorities say are the largest in Liberia's history, raising fears that the country is increasingly being used as a transit point for international drug trafficking.

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On June 8, authorities intercepted 237.6 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a shipment at Roberts International Airport. The cocaine, with an estimated street value of US$19.2 million, was reportedly destined for the United Kingdom after transiting through Liberia.

The seizure prompted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to order a joint investigation involving the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, leading to criminal charges against five suspects.

While that investigation was ongoing, security agencies raided a warehouse in Duazon, Margibi County, on July 21 and seized 3,971 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of about US$317.68 million.

Authorities arrested two foreign nationals--a Serbian citizen and a dual Colombian-Spanish national--in connection with the operation, which they described as the largest cocaine seizure in Liberia's history.

Investigators also recovered GPS devices, a drone, Starlink internet equipment, diving gear, and other items believed to be associated with an international drug trafficking network.

Although investigators have not publicly established a direct connection between the two seizures, both cases have intensified concerns that sophisticated transnational drug trafficking organizations are using Liberia as a transit and storage point for cocaine destined for Europe.

On July 30, Liberian authorities destroyed more than 4.2 metric tons of cocaine seized during the two operations, with a combined estimated street value of approximately US$336 million.

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During the destruction exercise, law enforcement officials disclosed that several senior security personnel had been implicated in the broader investigation.

In response, President Boakai ordered the dismissal, suspension, and prosecution of a number of government officials and security personnel allegedly linked to the investigation.

Those affected include officials from Roberts International Airport, the Liberia National Police, the National Security Agency, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

According to the Executive Mansion, the measures are intended to strengthen accountability, uphold the rule of law, and demonstrate the Government's zero-tolerance policy toward drug trafficking and official misconduct as Liberia confronts one of the country's most significant narcotics investigations.