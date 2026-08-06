Africa: All of Africa Today - August 6, 2026

Nigeria Rescues Over 300 Kidnap Victims in Major Security Operation

More than 300 people abducted in separate attacks in Nigeria have been rescued in what the presidency described as the country's largest single-day rescue operation. The joint operation by the military, police, intelligence agencies and the National Counter-Terrorism Centre. Those freed include 163 people abducted during a February attack on the Woro community in Kwara State, where scores were killed. At least 145 others had been taken in Niger State. The victims were receiving medical care at a military site before being reunited with their families. President Bola Tinubu praised the operation as evidence of improved coordination among security agencies. The rescue comes amid growing concerns over the spread of kidnappings and militant violence beyond Nigeria's traditional conflict zones.

WHO Defends Uganda's Early Ebola Declaration

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has defended Uganda's decision to declare its Ebola outbreak in Bundibugyo before completing the conventional 42-day waiting period. It said that the country remained focused on the primary objective of halting transmission and protecting public health. The move sparked debate, with some observers questioning why the country did not wait the standard 42 days after the last confirmed case before making the declaration. WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi said Uganda's response should be judged by its success in containing the outbreak, which recorded just 20 confirmed cases, mostly imported from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). It recorded a case fatality rate of about 10%, compared with 44% in the DR Congo. Uganda has since deployed health workers to support the response in eastern DR Congo. WHO and Africa CDC praised the country's handling of the outbreak as a regional model. Africa CDC also criticised the United States for maintaining travel restrictions on Uganda despite its successful containment of the virus.

El Niño Could Push 49 Million More Into Acute Hunger, WFP Warns

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the strengthening El Niño weather phenomenon could push nearly 49 million more people into acute hunger by the end of 2027. This will raise the number of food-insecure people in vulnerable countries from 225 million to 274 million. Southern Africa and Central America are expected to be among the hardest-hit regions, with droughts, floods and extreme temperatures threatening food production and livelihoods. WFP and its partners have already stepped up early action in more than 50 countries. They stressed that investing in preparedness can significantly reduce humanitarian losses and response costs.

Mutharika Makes Fourth Private South Africa Trip in Seven Months

Malawi's State House has confirmed that President Peter Mutharika has travelled to South Africa on what it described as another "private visit. This is his fourth in seven months without disclosing the purpose or duration of the trip. The announcement followed conflicting media reports about his whereabouts, prompting renewed questions over the President's repeated absences and the lack of transparency surrounding them. Critics argued that while the President is entitled to privacy, the public deserves reassurance about his health, availability and who is overseeing government affairs during his time away.

Nigeria Approves $4.5bn Oil-Backed Refinancing Deal

Nigeria's National Economic Council has approved a new $4.5 billion oil-backed financing facility for NNPC Limited to refinance an existing $3.3 billion pre-export loan and unlock an additional $3 billion in liquidity. The government said the deal, known as Project Gazelle 2, will strengthen foreign reserves, improve NNPC's cash flow and free up funding for infrastructure. The refinancing comes as Africa's third-largest economy seeks to shore up its foreign reserves and fund fiscal priorities amid persistent pressure on the naira and efforts to attract foreign investment through economic reforms launched by President Bola Tinubu's administration. The move forms part of broader efforts by Tinubu's administration to stabilise the economy, support the naira and attract investment.

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Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Held Over Drug Charges

Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika, the second wife of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Collins Mnangagwa, spent a night in custody following her arrest on allegations of dealing in dangerous drugs. Prosecutors opposed her bail on charges of dealing in dangerous drugs. Police allege they recovered pethidine, morphine and dagga worth US$204 during a raid at her Harare home and vehicle. The State argued that releasing the 22-year-old could jeopardise investigations into an alleged drug supply network and increase the risk of her fleeing or reoffending. She was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.