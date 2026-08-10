Africa: All of Africa Today - August 10, 2026

Nigeria Army Rescues 33 Kidnapped Victims in Zamfara

The Nigerian army has said that it has rescued 33 people who were kidnapped by armed men while travelling through Zamfara state in the northwest. Troops and police responded to the abduction in Tsafe. They intercepted the kidnappers as they moved the hostages, forcing the gunmen to flee into nearby bushes. All 33 victims were rescued without casualties. Security forces are tracking the abductors. The rescue comes amid a recent series of successful operations, with more than 300 kidnapped people reportedly freed in separate incidents. Ransom kidnappings continue to be a major security and political problem in northern Nigeria as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

DR Congo Hands 15 Prisoners to M23 in Peace Deal Move

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Democratic Republic of Congo authorities have released 15 prisoners and handed them over to the AFC/M23 rebel movement in the first known prisoner transfer under a 2025 peace deal. The deal is aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo. The transfer, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross and with Uganda's assistance, follows months of stalled negotiations over a larger exchange involving nearly 500 detainees. The ICRC described the operation as a potential step towards further releases and a "glimmer of hope" for families affected by the conflict. However, fighting between government forces and M23 has continued despite the peace agreement.

Ivorian Drum Looted by France Goes on Display at Home

Côte d'Ivoire has welcomed home the Djidji Ayokwe, a sacred "talking drum" looted by French colonial troops in 1916. It was returned to the country earlier this year. More than three metres long and weighing 430kg, the drum was used by the Ebrie community to send messages, warn of danger and summon villagers. It was paraded through Abidjan before being taken to its home village of Adjame, where traditional leaders and residents held ceremonies to mark its return. The drum is expected to go on display at the Museum of Civilisations in Abidjan as France faces growing pressure to return African artefacts taken during the colonial era.

Nigeria Holds Mass Wedding for 1,500 Couples

Around 1,500 couples have married in a two-day mass wedding organised by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in northern Nigeria to support low-income families and promote social stability. Each bride received a 200,000-naira dowry, business support and household items. Couples underwent screening and counselling before the ceremony. Among those married was a widower who lost his wife and six children in an attack earlier this year. The initiative comes as northern Nigeria continues to face widespread insecurity, including attacks and kidnappings by armed groups.

Africa's UN Secretary-General Bid Struggles for Support

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The United Nations is set to name António Guterres's successor in October, whose second five-year term ends on 31 December. Africa's two candidates, former Senegalese president Macky Sall and Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu, are struggling to gain support in the first Security Council vote. Analysts said that Africa's chances are further weakened by the informal regional rotation system, which favours Latin America and the Caribbean this year. Neither African candidate has received backing from the African Union. Three women are also in the race, with UN Trade and Development chief Rebeca Grynspan emerging as the early frontrunner after receiving the most support in the first straw poll.