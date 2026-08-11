Morocco: HM the King Receives Congratulatory Message From Togolese President On Throne Day

8 August 2026
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Council of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Gnassingbé expressed to His Majesty the King his most heartfelt and warm congratulations, as well as those of the Togolese government and people, and renewed his fervent wishes for Morocco's continued prosperity.

The President of the Council of the Togolese Republic took this happy occasion to reiterate to the Sovereign the full readiness of the Togolese government to work with its Moroccan counterpart toward achieving the common objectives, with a view to strengthening the relations of cooperation and friendship linking the two countries.

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