Cameroon/Malawi: Wafcon 2026 - Chawinga Sisters Fire Malawi Into Historic Final As Cameroon End Morocco's Dream

With Malawi and Cameroon now set for the final, the 2026 WAFCON has produced a fascinating title clash between a debutant nation chasing its first continental crown and a former powerhouse seeking to reclaim its place at the top of African women's football

Malawi's remarkable debut campaign at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 has reached a historic climax after the Scorchers defeated Algeria 3-1 to reach their first-ever final, while Cameroon edged hosts Morocco on penalties to complete the final line-up.

The Chawinga sisters once again proved decisive for Malawi, with captain Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga combining for all three goals.

Algeria's task became even tougher early in the contest when Morgane Belkhiter was sent off, reducing the North Africans to 10 players.

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Malawi eventually broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Tabitha produced a stunning piece of improvisation, directing an acrobatic effort onto the crossbar and into the net.

Temwa then doubled the advantage shortly before half-time, rounding the goalkeeper after being played through before calmly finishing into an empty net.

Algeria pulled one back in the 60th minute through Ikram Adjabi, who reacted quickest to a loose ball following Marine Dafeur's dangerous free-kick.

But Tabitha restored Malawi's two-goal cushion when she beat her marker before firing a left-footed effort into the net to complete her brace.

Algeria continued to search for another goal, but Malawi held firm to secure a 3-1 victory and book a historic place in the WAFCON final.

The Scorchers will now compete for the continental crown in their first appearance at the tournament.

Cameroon end Morocco's home dream

Cameroon joined Malawi in the final after eliminating hosts Morocco in a dramatic penalty shootout following a goalless draw after 120 minutes.

The Indomitable Lionesses converted three of their four penalties through Marie Ngah, Rose Bella and Myriam Nyadjou, while Morocco managed just one successful attempt from Hanane Aït El Haj.

Kenza Chapelle, Meryem Atiq and Sakina Ouzraoui all failed to convert as Cameroon secured a 3-1 shootout victory.

Earlier, Morocco had the biggest opportunity of the match in the 118th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Fatima Tagnaout missed, sending the semi-final into a shootout.

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The defeat ends Morocco's hopes of reaching a third consecutive WAFCON final and winning their first African title on home soil.

For Cameroon, the victory sends them into their fourth WAFCON final and continues a remarkable knockout run after their 1-0 quarter-final victory over defending champions Nigeria.

The result is also particularly significant because Cameroon had previously lost all three of their WAFCON penalty shootouts, including their 2018 semi-final defeat to Nigeria.

They have now eliminated Nigeria and host Morocco in successive knockout rounds and are just one victory away from becoming African champions.

With Malawi and Cameroon now set for the final, the 2026 WAFCON has produced a fascinating title clash between a debutant nation chasing its first continental crown and a former powerhouse seeking to reclaim its place at the top of African women's football.

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