Cameroon reached the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 on Wednesday night after defeating hosts Morocco 3-1 on penalties following a dramatic goalless semi-final in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lionesses held their nerve in the shootout at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium after 120 minutes failed to produce a goal, with Morocco left to rue a golden opportunity to win the contest when Fatima Tagnaout missed a penalty in extra time.

Cameroon converted three of their four kicks in the shootout through Marie Ngah, Rose Bella and Myriam Nyadjou, while Morocco managed only one successful effort, scored by Hanane Aït El Haj.

Kenza Chapelle, Meryem Atiq and Sakina Ouzraoui all failed to convert for the Atlas Lionesses as Cameroon completed another major knockout victory after eliminating defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

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The victory sends Cameroon into their fourth WAFCON final and ends Morocco's hopes of reaching the continental showpiece for a third successive edition.

Tight contest produces few openings

The match began cautiously, with both sides unwilling to take unnecessary risks in a semi-final carrying enormous stakes.

Morocco, backed by a passionate home crowd, looked to use the flanks and attempted to impose greater control of possession, while Cameroon remained compact and disciplined without abandoning their own attacking ambitions.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough before the interval as the two defences dominated proceedings.

Morocco increased the tempo after the restart and coach Jorge Vilda turned to his bench in an attempt to provide greater attacking energy.

Ibtissam Jraidi and Nouhaila Badri were withdrawn in the second half, while Tagnaout was among those asked to make an impact as the hosts searched for the goal that would take them closer to another final.

Cameroon, however, remained organised and continued to frustrate their opponents, with neither side able to score before the end of regulation time.

Tagnaout misses Morocco's golden opportunity

Extra time appeared to be heading towards penalties when Morocco were handed the biggest opportunity of the night in the 118th minute.

Tagnaout stepped forward after the hosts were awarded a penalty with only moments remaining, knowing a successful conversion could have effectively secured Morocco's place in the final.

But she failed to score, giving Cameroon a dramatic reprieve.

The miss proved decisive.

With the score still 0-0 after 120 minutes, the semi-final moved to a shootout -- familiar territory for Morocco, who had won their previous two WAFCON semi-finals on penalties against Nigeria in 2022 and Ghana in 2024.

This time, however, their remarkable record from the spot deserted them.

Cameroon end penalty shootout hoodoo

Aït El Haj converted Morocco's opening penalty, but Chapelle then missed their second effort.

Cameroon were far more composed, with Ngah scoring before Grace Mendoua missed their second kick.

Bella restored Cameroon's advantage, while Atiq failed with Morocco's third attempt.

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Nyadjou then converted Cameroon's fourth penalty before Ouzraoui missed Morocco's next kick, sealing a 3-1 shootout triumph for the Indomitable Lionesses.

The result was particularly significant for Cameroon, who had lost all three of their previous WAFCON penalty shootouts, including a semi-final defeat by Nigeria in 2018.

They have now overcome Nigeria and hosts Morocco in successive knockout matches to secure a place in the continental final.

For Morocco, the defeat brings a painful end to their bid to reach a third consecutive WAFCON final and claim their first African title on home soil.

For Cameroon, a campaign already transformed by their quarter-final victory over 10-time champions Nigeria has produced another major result -- and the Indomitable Lionesses are now one victory away from becoming African champions.