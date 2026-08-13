Ghana: Calls Intensify for Arrest of Islamic Cleric Over Alleged Incitement

Calls have intensified for the Ghana Police Service to invite and investigate an Islamic cleric whose remarks urging Muslims to kill people who disrespect Prophet Mohammed have triggered public concern.

The cleric, in a widely circulated video, was heard saying that killing anyone who insulted or described Prophet Mohammed as a false prophet was not a sin and would instead earn the perpetrator a place in heaven, even if the person was arrested.

The remarks have sparked widespread reactions, with members of the public calling on the Police Service to intervene and determine whether the statements amounted to incitement to violence.

The call for official action has also received backing from Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, who has urged the Police to invite and interrogate the cleric.

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Speaking on a local Television station yesterday, Sheikh Aremeyaw said the cleric's subsequent apology should not bring the matter to an end, arguing that the comments required further investigation.

He said the police should question the cleric and prosecute him if the evidence supported it, saying the remarks had implications for Ghana's peace and security.

Sheikh Aremeyaw's position has added weight to growing public calls for action, with social media users questioning why the police had acted against other individuals over statements considered capable of causing fear and panic.

One social media user, Marklee Nana Yeboah cited previous cases involving politician Kennedy Agyapong, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, rapper Medikal and social media personality, Ebo Noah.

"Ghana Police, the ball is in your court," he said, urging authorities to act promptly.

Other social media users have also called for the cleric to be arrested or invited for questioning as the situation is causing a religious tension in the country.

The controversy followed an apology by the cleric, who reportedly expressed regret over his comments.

The apology, however, has not ended calls for official action, with Sheikh Aremeyaw insisting that the remarks require official scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Chief Imam has condemned the cleric's conduct, distancing the Muslim leadership from calls for violence.

In a statement, the office stressed that violence could not be justified in response to religious disagreements or offensive expressions, and urged Muslims and other faiths to use lawful processes.