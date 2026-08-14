Ghana: FMC Condemns Religious Incitement to Violence

The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC), Ghana, has condemned calls for violence in the name of Islam or other religions, warning that religious incitement threatens the peace and stability of the country.

The condemnation follows alleged inciting comments by an Islamic cleric against persons who spoke against Prophet Mohammed, captured in a viral video.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the FMC, Sergeant Sheikh Muhammad Amir Nii Kpakpo Addo, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the council described the alleged comments as a threat to peace and contrary to the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

The FMC underscored the need to protect the life and dignity of every Ghanaian under the law, emphasising that Islam did not support mob justice or vigilantism.

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"The FMC condemns, without reservation, the call to violence, killing or vigilantism in the name of Islam or any religion," the statement underlined, citing the values of peace, wisdom and engagement demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed.

It said the council would defend the rights of Christians, Traditionalists, Muslims and all citizens to worship, speak and live without intimidation.

Additionally, the FMC stated unequivocally that no Muslim in Ghana had the authority to take the life of another Ghanaian because of speech or disagreement with Islam.

It pledged support for the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to authenticate the viral video, establish its context and apply the law without fear or favour.

The council said it would work with its constituents in the Ghana Conference of Religions for Peace (GCRP) to issue a joint statement condemning incitement from any religious pulpit.

It would also undertake community sensitisation in Zongo and inner-city communities on the difference between religious conviction and coercion.

The FMC furter urged political and religious leaders, the media and civil society to speak with one voice against religious extremism.