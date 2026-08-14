Nigeria/South Africa: Nigeria to Miss Women's World Cup for First Time in Over 30 Years

The Super Falcons had hoped to recover from their disappointing WAFCON quarter-final exit against Cameroon, but South Africa proved too strong in Thursday's crucial play-off.

Nigeria's record of appearing at every edition of the Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991 has finally been punctured.

On Thursday night in Casablanca, South Africa's Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria's Super Falcons 2-1 to effectively extinguish the country's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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The Super Falcons had hoped to recover from their disappointing WAFCON quarter-final exit against Cameroon, but South Africa proved too strong in Thursday's crucial play-off.

South Africa's goalkeeper Kaylin Swart stood stoutly against the Super Falcons, ensuring Banyana Banyana advanced to FIFA's Inter-Confederation Play-Off Tournament alongside Ghana's Black Queens.

Côte d'Ivoire's Lady Elephants were also edged out of the race for a place at next year's World Cup, having lost 2-1 in their playoff tie against Ghana.

Unlucky Falcons

After a goalless first half, Thembi Kgatlana broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, putting Banyana Banyana ahead.

Nigeria struggled to respond as South Africa maintained pressure, with captain Refiloe Jane doubling the advantage in the 77th minute.

The Super Falcons were handed a late lifeline when Christy Ucheibe pulled one back in stoppage time from the penalty spot, but Nigeria could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

Jane was also sent off moments before Ucheibe's goal, leaving South Africa to see out the closing stages with 10 players.

The result adds to a difficult period for Nigeria, which entered the WAFCON as defending champions and Africa's most successful women's national team with 10 continental titles.

Poor tournament

Their campaign began with a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi before victories over Zambia and Egypt took them into the quarter-finals. Cameroon then ended their title defence with a 1-0 victory.

Coach Justin Madugu had described the South Africa match as a "second chance" for the Falcons after their WAFCON disappointment.

That opportunity has now slipped away.

South Africa, meanwhile, recovered from their own WAFCON quarter-final disappointment after losing 2-1 to hosts Morocco.

For Nigeria, the defeat adds to the catalogue of woes that have seen the majority of the country's football teams miss out on qualifying for crucial continental and global tournaments.

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