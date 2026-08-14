Nigeria/South Africa: Super Falcons to Miss 2027 World Cup After Crashing Out of Wafcon

South Africa's Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria's Super Falcons 2-1 to effectively end the country's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have failed to advance in their quest for a women's World Cup ticket following a 2-1 defeat by South Africa in the continental play-in match at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

The 10-time WAFCON champions had been underwhelming at the WAFCON 2026 tournament where both sides crashed out at the quarter-finals stage, but Justin Madugu's team dug a new low with their third defeat to South Africa in six matches.

Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane - sent off late in the match - were the goalscorers for South Africa, while Christie Ucheibe scored Nigeria's consolation from the spot.

Defeat for Super Falcons ended any hope of Nigeria reaching the 2027 World Cup slated for next year in Brazil.

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It will be the first time ever the Super Falcons will miss the women's World Cup since its creation. It is also a third defeat for the poor Falcons in Morocco.

Coach Madugu retained a poor Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, introduced Francesca Ordega, while Asisat Oshoala led the attack, but his team lacked an edge as South Africa fared better than their rivals.

The Bayana Bayana had the better opportunities in the first half with Thembi Kgatlana's low shot from the edge of the box easily gathered by Nnadozie, while Osinachi Ohale cleared imminent danger from a corner kick as both sides went into the break level after a cagey first period.

South Africa went ahead on 55 minutes when a disorganized defence was caught napping, allowing Kgatlana to control a cutback before slotting into the net beyond Nnadozie.

Jane made it 2-0 on 77 minutes when she pounced on a poorly cleared corner kick in the area, and her tame shot took a deflection that wrong-footed Nnadozie and sailed into the net.

The Super Falcons mustered a comeback attempt and were rewarded with a VAR-awarded penalty for handball by Jane who received her second yellow card and was dismissed, allowing Ucheibe to slot home for a glimmer of hope.

The Bayana ladies, however, held on to seal passage into the inter-confederation phase while Nigeria leave Morocco empty-handed.