Ghana: Religious Leaders Call for Calm Over Tensions

Religious leaders have called for calm, restraint and tolerance following recent incidents that heightened religious tensions in Ghana, urging Christians and Muslims to protect the country's long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence.

They cautioned against allowing provocative statements, hate speech, violence and isolated incidents to develop into wider religious conflict, stressing that religious differences should unite rather than divide Ghanaians.

The call was made in Accra on Friday when the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, met religious leaders to address recent incidents involving a prophet and two Imams that had heightened religious tensions and threatened the country's peaceful interfaith relations.

The engagement brought together the Police Management Board (POMAB) and representatives of various faith groups to discuss measures to prevent the tensions from escalating and safeguard Ghana's longstanding tradition of interfaith harmony

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Mr Yohuno said the Ghana Police Service had arrested the three individuals involved and that they had been granted bail while investigations continued.

He added that violence and vigilante justice could never replace the rule of law, and appealed to religious leaders to use their moral authority to calm tensions and restore peaceful coexistence.

The IGP urged Muslims to respond to offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad with wisdom, patience and peaceful engagement, as taught by the Quran, while reminding Christians that freedom of expression was not a licence to insult or desecrate the sacred beliefs of others.

He called on religious leaders to use their sermons to promote interfaith harmony and self-control, demonstrate Christian-Muslim unity through joint activities and public engagements, and reaffirm confidence in the justice system.

The National Chief Imam, on his part, urged Ghanaians to protect the country's interfaith harmony, describing the peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians as a blessing from Allah.

He said religious diversity was divinely ordained to enable people to know and understand one another rather than fight, and urged religious leaders to demonstrate unity and reconciliation.

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The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, in an address read on his behalf by a representative of the council, Bishop Dr Lawson Adjei, urged religious leaders to reject intolerance, hate speech and violence, and promote dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, stressing that Ghanaians remained citizens of one nation despite their religious differences.

He reaffirmed the Christian Council of Ghana's commitment to working with all faith groups to promote peace and unity, while urging the youth to reject conflict and embrace tolerance and peace-building.

The Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ethnic Relations, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, commended the IGP and the Police Service for their swift response in handling the situation, urging firm, lawful and evidence-based action against religious offences without discrimination, as Ghana's peace could not be taken for granted.

He cautioned against turning the incidents into a Christian-Muslim conflict or exploiting them for political gain, stressing that the actions of one religious leader could not represent an entire faith community.