Ghana: Police Arrest Suspect in Viral Video Assault On Prophet

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Sibamay Zakaria, who was captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting a prophet while in police custody.

The prophet, who was reportedly in handcuffs at the time of the incident, had earlier been arrested over alleged inciteful comments concerning Prophet Mohammed, which reportedly triggered a reaction from an Imam.

In a statement, the police said Zakaria was in custody assisting with investigations and would be put before the court.

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Meanwhile, the Ministry for the Interior has condemned the assault and directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate how civilians gained access to the arrested person while in police custody.

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The mnistry said it was particularly concerned that the incident followed statements attributed to persons on both sides of a religious dispute, including calls for violence against persons considered to have offended religious sensibilities.

It unequivocally condemned such statements, stressing that there was no justification for inciting violence against Christians, Muslims or any other person on the basis of religion.

The ministry also stressed that no allegation of breach of law, however serious, gave anyone the right to assault a suspect in police custody.

It noted that an arrested person was in the custody of the State and entitled to the protection of the law, making the circumstances under which civilians gained access to the suspect a matter of serious concern.

Consequently, the Minister for the Interior directed the IGP to investigate the circumstances surrounding the breach of custody and identify any police personnel who might have facilitated, permitted or acquiesced in it.

The IGP was also directed to identify, arrest and investigate the civilians involved in the assault in accordance with the law.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ministry further directed the police to deal with persons arrested in connection with the preceding incidents strictly in accordance with the law and without fear or favour.

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It said religious incitement, religious violence and unlawful assault of persons in custody had no place in Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to public order, protection of persons in custody and peaceful coexistence among citizens of all faiths.