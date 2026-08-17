Cameroon/Malawi: Cameroon Beat Malawi to Claim Maiden Women's Cup of Nations Title

Cameroon claimed a first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title when they beat Malawi 3-0 in Sunday's final in Morocco, with Marie Ngah Manga's first-half double helping the the Indomitable Lionesses seal victory.

Cameroon had lost three finals but made it fourth-time lucky against a Malawi side making their debut at the continental championship.

Malawi are ranked 153 in the world and 32nd on the African continent having had a fairytale run to the decider.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cameroon dominated the first half and led 3-0 at the break after a superb performance against an outgunned Malawi.

Ngah Manga reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box to give them the lead from close range after 20 minutes and they doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark as Naomi Eto added a second.

Malawi were clinging on and hoping to make it to halftime without any further damage but Ngah Manga scored her second in the third minute of added time from Eto's pass.

Sister act ushers underdogs Malawi into WAFCON final against Cameroon

'A dream'

The Indomitable Lionesses, who failed to qualify for the previous edition of the tournament, had lost on their last three appearances in the final - all to 10-time winner Nigeria.

"I feel like it's a dream because you know Cameroon have been working hard to have this moment and today for us to be champion of Africa is a very, very wonderful thing," Ngah Manga said.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino handed the Indomitable Lionesses their medals at the Moulay El Hassan stadium in Rabat alongside the head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe, with several players requesting photographs with the Swiss.

Infantino has long enjoyed the support of many on the African continent as he bids for re-election next March despite revelations of his now abandoned plans to sell a stake in future World Cups that drew world-wide condemnation.

Infantino future should be decided by election says African football chief

'Side door' entry

Cameroon pick up $2m in prize money as they become just the fourth side to win the title since the tournament was first played in 1998.

Nigeria hold a record 10 titles, Equatorial Guinea have two, and South Africa one.

When the WAFCON kicked off in late July, neither Cameroon nor Malawi were considered likely finalists. Defending champions and record 10-time winners Nigeria were the team to beat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cameroon only got into the tournament via a side door having lost home and away to Algeria in the final qualifying round.

Later, the CAF increased the number of qualifiers from 12 to 16. The four losers with the highest rankings, including Cameroon, were added.

Both Cameroon and Malawi will feature at the 2027 Women's Fifa World Cup in Brazil, along with fellow Wafcon semi-finalists Morocco and Algeria.

The latter finished third after winning the bronze medal fixture on penalties on Saturday.

(with newswires)