Cameroon: Bihina's Brilliance Earns Cameroon Star TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 Golden Glove Award

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was rewarded for a superb TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign as she claimed the Golden Glove after helping the Indomitable Lionesses to their historic first continental title.

The 22-year-old emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament, combining composure and an ability to produce crucial saves.

Her defining performance came in the quarter-final victory over defending champions Nigeria, where Bihina produced nine saves in a memorable 1-0 victory. It was her second clean sheet of the tournament and helped Cameroon eliminate the record 10-time champions.

She was equally decisive in the semi-final against hosts Morocco. Bihina made three saves during the 120 minutes as the match finished 0-0 before taking centre stage in the shoot-out, saving three Moroccan penalties as Cameroon prevailed 3-1. She became the first Cameroon goalkeeper to save three penalties in a TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON shoot-out.

Across the quarter-final and semi-final alone, Bihina made 12 saves without conceding a goal, earning the TotalEnergies Woman of the Match award in both knockout fixtures.

She completed her outstanding tournament with another clean sheet as Cameroon defeated Malawi 3-0 in the final, underlining the defensive excellence that formed the foundation of their historic triumph.