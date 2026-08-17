Cameroon: Bihina's Brilliance Earns Cameroon Star TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 Golden Glove Award

CAF
The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.
16 August 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was rewarded for a superb TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign as she claimed the Golden Glove after helping the Indomitable Lionesses to their historic first continental title.

The 22-year-old emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament, combining composure and an ability to produce crucial saves.

Her defining performance came in the quarter-final victory over defending champions Nigeria, where Bihina produced nine saves in a memorable 1-0 victory. It was her second clean sheet of the tournament and helped Cameroon eliminate the record 10-time champions.

She was equally decisive in the semi-final against hosts Morocco. Bihina made three saves during the 120 minutes as the match finished 0-0 before taking centre stage in the shoot-out, saving three Moroccan penalties as Cameroon prevailed 3-1. She became the first Cameroon goalkeeper to save three penalties in a TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON shoot-out.

Across the quarter-final and semi-final alone, Bihina made 12 saves without conceding a goal, earning the TotalEnergies Woman of the Match award in both knockout fixtures.

She completed her outstanding tournament with another clean sheet as Cameroon defeated Malawi 3-0 in the final, underlining the defensive excellence that formed the foundation of their historic triumph.

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