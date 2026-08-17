Cameroon: Monique Ngock's Rise and Rise At Wafcon 2026

The final brought together two sides seeking their first African title, with Malawi attempting to complete a remarkable run in their debut WAFCON appearance and Cameroon looking to turn years of near misses into silverware finally.

The last time Cameroon was in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, Monique Ngock was 12 years, two months and 16 days old. She remembers this day like it was yesterday.

As hosts, the Indomitable Lionesses enjoyed a remarkable run to the final and when they lined up against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, the general feel in the country was that finally, Cameroon was going to lift their first ever continental crown. So, she hoped and prayed.

The iconic Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium was filled to the brim more than 10 hours to kickoff. There was a sea of the famous green and yellow jersey. Fanfare, music and the typical Cameroonian vibes at a national team match especially when the stakes are high.

It was the perfect setup. An opponent whose continental dominance needed to be disrupted and what better way to do it than in one of Africa's best footballing cities - Yaoundé.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A trip down memory lane

Led by the great Christine Manie, the Indomitable Lionesses huffed and puffed, piled pressure on the Super Falcons, the home crowd in perfect sync from the stands and across the country but it was never meant to be. Nigeria held their own. And when Desire Oparanozie found the back of the net late in the game - in the 86th minute, it was a dagger into their title hopes.

"I was watching the final in 2016 and when they lost, I cried because at that moment," Ngock remembers vividly. She takes a deep breathe and shakes her head with pain in her eyes.

"I was going through a lot at a young age. I was going through some things that normally at that age I was not supposed to feel. My family was not supporting me for my passion of football. Nobody was there for me so when I saw how they were playing, I was telling myself that if only they win this trophy maybe my family will say, girls can do something but when they lost, I felt that now the task will be more difficult right now even when they did their best," she explains.

At the WAFCON 2018 edition in Ghana, the Indomitable Lionesses continued their search for a first ever continental crown but lost a tightly contested semifinal with Nigeria 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw. A 4-2 victory over Mali, however, secured a place to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France. A timely consolation prize and bronze medals.

In France, they lost 1-0 to Canada and 3-1 to Netherlands but a 2-1 triumph over New Zealand thanks to an Ajara Nchout brace ensured that they reached the Round of 16. They were eliminated from the tournament after falling 3-0 to England.

Little did the Indomitable Lionesses know that things would go south after that World Cup.

The November Miracle

Cameroon failed to qualify for back-to-back WAFCON editions - an unprecedented, unheard of and completely dismal turn of events that caused nationwide outrage. The Indomitable Lionesses had competed in every single WAFCON since the tournament's inception in 1998.

It was a crisis. But when CAF announced the expansion of the continent's biggest competition from 12 to 16 teams, Cameroon was one of four nations to be added to the participating teams thanks to their positioning on the world rankings. A second chance on a silver platter.

Ngock remembers receiving the news and immediately dropping her jaw. She could not believe it. She was going to her first ever WAFCON. This was it for her. A golden opportunity to make amends, to remind everyone that Cameroon belongs at the high table of African Football. It was a chance to redeem themselves.

"When I cried back in 2016 after the final loss, I said I will take my revenge one day if God gives me that opportunity. I will do everything to bring that trophy," Ngock reminisces now as a 21-year old.

"Today, I am here, going to play in the final. It feels like a dream but I think it is a result of hard work, perseverance and faith in God. If you don't believe in God, it is difficult."

"This team, we were not favourites. Some people are wondering how a country that was not even supposed to compete in this tournament is now in the final and on top of the best nations in Africa. We are humble. We know where we have come from. I think that is what drives us because we still remember that we came from very far so we have nothing to lose," the former FC Fleury 91 midfielder who joined Washington Spirit in the NWSL last month adds.

Midfield Maestro, Leader Extraordinaire

Cameroon's journey to the WAFCON 2026 final has been nothing short of remarkable. The Indomitable Lionesses defeated three of last year's semifinalists.

Their 1-0 win over bronze medalists Ghana to become the first and only team to secure qualification for the knockout stages on match day two of the group stages was followed by a resounding 1-0 historic victory over archrivals Nigeria in the quarterfinals. Cameroon then went on to defeat Morocco 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw and this was their first win over a host nation in their seventh time of trying - one draw and five defeats prior.

At the heart of that success has been Ngock. In the middle of the pack, controlling the rhythm of this hungry squad who want to earn everything they receive, Ngock has been incredible.

As a defensive midfielder, she prides herself in winning duels, building the tempo of the game and turning possession into attack. Against Morocco when Colette Ndzana was substituted and handed her the captain's armband, it was the kind of gesture that speaks for itself.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is an honour to represent my country - Cameroon. I do it with a lot of pride. I remember when I came to the first press conference of the tournament escorting our captain and legend Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné and walking in the corridors of the stadium, seeing the branding that had a trophy in it. I touched it and said to myself, it would be amazing if we can achieve this as a team," Ngock looks back.

Inspiring the next generation of Cameroonians

Especially because Ngock did not receive the support from her family that she needed at a younger age when she chose to play the game of football, she continues to ensure that the younger generation have role models that they can look up to.

"We are not representing just ourselves. We are creating an image for the younger generation especially the young girls. We want them to feel like, "look at how they are performing? One day, maybe I can be like them," Ngock reflects as she looks ahead.

Ngock believes that this responsibility is at the heart of Cameroon's ambitions as they head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 final against Malawi on Sunday night at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco at 19h00 GMT.