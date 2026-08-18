Nigeria: Residents Report Mass Killings in Plateau Community

Residents of Binper in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State have reported that gunmen attacked the community, killing several people and injuring others.

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Binper community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing several people and injuring others.

The attack reportedly occurred between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday, according to residents who spoke to Vanguard Newspapers.

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A resident, Daniel Musa, told the newspaper that the heavily armed attackers moved from house to house attacking residents.

"Our village came under attack last night and in the early hours of today, Tuesday, by heavily armed persons," Mr Musa said.

"They were moving from house to house, opening the doors of people who were sleeping and slaughtering them.

"As of this morning, we have confirmed over 20 deaths, while several others sustained serious injuries and some people are still missing."

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the resident's claim.

However, another resident, John Dalyop, confirmed the attack and described the situation as "terrible."

Mr Dalyop said some of the injured victims had been taken to nearby hospitals, while residents and community leaders were trying to account for those still missing.

He called on the government to strengthen security in Mangu and other communities considered vulnerable to attacks.

"We expected the new commissioner of police in the state to act quickly and go after those responsible," he said.

Death toll unconfirmed

The reported death toll could not be confirmed by PREMIUM TIMES as of the time of filing this report.

A video circulating on social media and attributed to conflict reporter Masara Kim showed a large group of women walking together in what appeared to be a village setting, some carrying fresh leaves while crying.

The circumstances surrounding the video, including when and where it was recorded, could not be independently established.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, for confirmation.

However, immediately after the introduction was made, Mr Alabo disconnected the call. Subsequent calls to his telephone were not answered or returned as of the time of filing this report.

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Fresh security concerns

The reported attack adds to a series of deadly incidents recorded across Plateau State in recent weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the killing of former councillor of Rim Ward in Riyom Local Government Area, Daniel Chong, popularly known as "Hon. Star," during a late-night attack in Torok community.

The newspaper also reported the killing of two security operatives after gunmen reportedly ambushed a joint security patrol along the Ganawuri-Sabon Gida Road in Riyom. The attackers were reported to have taken the operatives' service rifles.

Following the ambush, troops of Operation Enduring Peace reportedly arrested 19 people in Tongoron community, Riyom, for profiling and investigation as security agencies intensified cordon-and-search operations in the area.

The state has also recorded attacks on civilians and other security incidents in recent months, heightening concerns about the ability of security agencies to protect communities in rural areas.

The latest attack comes barely a week after Ayodeji Faniyan assumed office as the 47th commissioner of police in Plateau State.

At his first press conference on 14 August, Mr Faniyan pledged to make crime prevention, intelligence-led policing and protection of lives and property central to his administration.

He also urged residents to provide timely information to security agencies and promised that the police would respond proactively to security breaches.

The reported attack in Mangu is likely to renew calls for stronger security presence, improved intelligence gathering and rapid response in vulnerable communities across Plateau State.