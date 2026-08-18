Nigeria: Over 20 Killed, Many Injured in Fresh Plateau Attack

JOS - More than 20 persons have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked Binper community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, according to residents, occurred between midnight on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

An eyewitness, Daniel Musa, who spoke to our correspondent, said the attackers, who were heavily armed, moved from house to house, forcing their way into homes and attacking residents who were asleep.

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He said: "Our village came under attack last night and in the early hours of today, Tuesday, by heavily armed persons.

"They were moving from house to house, opening the doors of people who were sleeping and slaughtering them.

"As of this morning, we have confirmed over 20 deaths, while several others sustained serious injuries and some people are still missing."

Another resident, John Dalyop, who confirmed the attack, described the situation as terrible.

"We expected the new Commissioner of Police in the state to act quickly and go after those responsible," he said.

Dalyop condemned the attack as barbaric and urged the state and Federal Governments to urgently strengthen security around vulnerable communities in Mangu and other parts of Plateau State.

He said victims who sustained injuries had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while community leaders and residents were making efforts to account for those still missing.

Security operatives were also reportedly deployed to the community on Tuesday morning to restore calm and prevent further attacks, he added.

Efforts to obtain reactions from security operatives before filing this report were unsuccessful.