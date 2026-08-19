Nigeria: Plateau Women Protest Killing of 24 Residents in Mangu

Battle between farmers and herders in Nigeria

Women from Bin-Per community in Ruff, Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over the killing of 24 residents by gunmen.

The women marched through the community holding leaves above their heads as they mourned the victims and demanded urgent government action to protect residents from further attacks.

The protest followed an overnight attack in which armed men reportedly invaded homes in the community and killed residents.

One of the protesters, Mrs Ladi Joshua, said the women were devastated by the loss of their husbands, children, relatives and other members of the community.

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The protesters called for an end to recurring attacks in Bin-Per and other communities across Plateau State, urging the authorities to strengthen security and protect vulnerable residents.

Meanwhile, the 24 victims of the attack have been given a mass burial, while several others injured in the incident are receiving treatment in hospitals.

The president of the Mwaghavul Youth Movement, Kyesmang Jonathan, disclosed this while speaking at a burial mass held for the victims on Tuesday.

Jonathan said 24 people had so far been buried following the attack, while some of the injured victims remained in hospitals receiving medical attention.

He described the killings as a devastating loss to the community and condemned the continued attacks on innocent residents.

The youth leader called on the government and security agencies to take urgent measures to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives.

He also urged the authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings, while commiserating with the families of the deceased and sympathising with injured and displaced residents.

The Plateau State Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Jude Eli Dakur, also condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable.

Dakur expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction of homes, farmlands and other property belonging to residents.

He said the killing of residents, particularly those attacked while asleep in their homes, represented a serious assault on human life and should not become a recurring occurrence in Plateau State.

The ADC chieftain commiserated with the families of the deceased, injured and displaced residents, as well as the people of Mangu Local Government Area, particularly residents of Bin-Per and Kombun District.

He urged security agencies to track down the perpetrators, identify and arrest those responsible and ensure they face justice.

Dakur also called for intensified intelligence gathering and surveillance in vulnerable communities across Mangu and other parts of the state.

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He urged the authorities to deploy adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities and establish effective rapid-response mechanisms to enable security agencies to respond promptly to distress calls.

Dakur said the latest attack was particularly disturbing given the repeated security challenges confronting communities across Plateau State, stressing that residents should not be left to defend themselves against armed attackers.

He called on the federal government, Plateau State Government and security agencies to strengthen collaboration on security and restore confidence among residents.