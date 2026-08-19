Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Police Beef Up Security, Vow to Arrest Perpetrators

JOS -The Plateau State Police Command has beefed up security in Bin'per community, Bwoi-Ruf District of Mangu Local Government Area, following the deadly attack on the community in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the community.

Faniyan, who commiserated with the traditional council elders, the Local Government Chairman and residents of Mangu, vowed that the perpetrators of the attack would be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said the Police Command would deploy all constitutional means at its disposal to ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to justice.

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The Commissioner also delivered the condolence message of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to the people of Bin'per.

According to him, the IGP has condemned the attack and directed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent further attacks in the area.

Faniyan said: "The Command will do everything within its constitutional powers to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible."

He assured residents that security had been strengthened in Bin'per and surrounding communities to prevent a recurrence and restore confidence among the people.

The CP urged residents to provide the police with accurate and timely information that could assist ongoing investigations and lead to the arrest of the attackers.

He also appealed to the people to remain calm, peaceful and vigilant, warning them against taking the law into their own hands.

Faniyan said resorting to jungle justice could further escalate tension and undermine efforts to ensure that the perpetrators faced justice.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace across Plateau State.

He urged members of the public to promptly report credible information to security agencies as efforts continue to strengthen security in the affected community and its environs.