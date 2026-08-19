Benin: Angélique Kidjo to Make History As First Black African Performer On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo is set to make history as the first African musician and first Black African performer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kidjo will receive the 2,854th star during a ceremony scheduled for August 18 at 11:30 a.m. PT on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Her recognition will make her the second African-born entertainer to receive the honour, following South African actress Charlize Theron, who was awarded her star in 2005.

The ceremony will feature Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Grammy and Primetime Emmy-nominated songwriter and producer Harvey Mason Jr., who is also chief executive of the Recording Academy and MusiCares.

Born in Benin, Kidjo moved to Paris in 1983 and has since built an acclaimed international career spanning more than four decades. The 64-year-old has won five Grammy Awards, including four Best Global Music Album prizes between 2015 and 2022, as well as a Polar Music Prize in 2023.

With 19 albums released since 1981, Kidjo is celebrated for blending West African musical traditions with genres including funk, jazz and R&B.

Her impressive list of collaborators includes Nigerian star Burna Boy, Sting, Alicia Keys, Peter Gabriel, John Legend, Bono, Yo-Yo Ma and Philip Glass.

Her star ceremony will be streamed live on the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website.