Benin: Angélique Kidjo Makes History As First African Musician to Get Hollywood Star

Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo has made history as the first African musician and first Black African artiste to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 2,854th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was awarded in the Recording category. It is located at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles (opposite the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel).

Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. joined her at the podium.

While actress Charlize Theron received a star in 2005, Kidjo is the first African recording artist--and the first Black African overall--to achieve this honour.

Across a career spanning over four decades, the 5-time Grammy Award winner and 16-time nominee has bridged West African traditions with global genres including Afrobeat, jazz, R&B, funk, and Latin music. Dubbed "Africa's Premier Diva," Kidjo paved the way for the global rise of African music long before Afrobeats achieved international mainstream dominance.

Reflecting on the milestone, Kidjo remarked: "I may be the first, but I am convinced I will not be the last."

The musician, actress, and activist. Kidjo has won five Grammy Awards and a Polar Music Prize. She has inspired the younger generation of African artiste.