World Cup winner Patrick Vieira appointed Senegal coach in return to country of his birth

Patrick Vieira has been appointed head coach of Senegal, taking charge of the country of his birth as the Teranga Lions begin a new cycle following their early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed the appointment of the former Arsenal captain and France international on Tuesday, with the 50-year-old succeeding Pape Thiaw.

It will be Vieira's first job in international management after coaching clubs in the United States, France, England and Italy.

Born in Dakar before moving to France as a child, Vieira represented France 107 times during a distinguished playing career, winning the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship two years later.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The FSF said details concerning Vieira's official presentation and the next stages of his appointment would be announced later. The length of his contract has not yet been disclosed.

His immediate task will be to rebuild momentum around one of Africa's leading national teams and prepare Senegal for qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

Senegal turn to Vieira after World Cup disappointment

Vieira takes over following the departure of Thiaw, whose spell in charge ended after Senegal were eliminated in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

The Teranga Lions appeared to be heading towards the last 16 when they established a two-goal advantage against Belgium, only for the European side to recover and win 3-2.

That elimination brought a disappointing conclusion to Senegal's World Cup campaign and ultimately resulted in a change of leadership.

Vieira now inherits a squad accustomed to competing among Africa's strongest teams and with expectations considerably higher than simply qualifying for major tournaments.

His appointment also marks a significant personal return.

Although Vieira spent his entire senior international career representing France, he was born in the Senegalese capital Dakar and lived there during his early childhood before relocating to France at the age of eight.

The Senegal job therefore offers him the opportunity to manage at senior international level for the first time while reconnecting professionally with the country of his birth.

From World Cup winner to international coach

Vieira was one of the most influential midfielders of his generation.

He collected 107 caps for France and scored six international goals, forming part of the squad that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil before adding the Euro 2000 title.

At club level, he is most closely associated with Arsenal.

Vieira became captain of the north London club and was a central figure during one of the most successful periods in Arsenal's history, winning three Premier League titles.

He was captain of the celebrated "Invincibles" side that completed the 2003-04 Premier League season without losing a match.

His playing career also included spells with Cannes, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City.

It was at Manchester City that Vieira began the transition from player to coach.

Varied experience across four countries

Vieira initially worked within Manchester City's development structure and later coached the club's Under-21 side.

He was in charge of the youth team for more than three years before beginning his senior managerial career with New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

His work in the United States enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's promising young coaches and earned him a return to France with Nice.

Vieira managed Nice from 2018 until 2020 before returning to England to take charge of Crystal Palace in 2021.

His first season at Selhurst Park saw Palace finish 12th in the Premier League while also reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, with Vieira encouraging a more progressive style of football built around younger players.

He was dismissed during his second campaign after a difficult run of results.

Vieira subsequently returned to France with Strasbourg and later moved to Italy to manage Genoa.

His Senegal appointment represents another major change in direction, with the former midfielder now moving away from the day-to-day demands of club football for his first experience of managing a national side.

AFCON 2027 becomes immediate priority

Vieira will have little time to settle into his new position.

Senegal are expected to return to action during the next international window before attention turns towards qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The qualifying campaign is due to begin in September, making Vieira's early selection decisions and tactical approach particularly significant.

Unlike several of his previous club appointments, the new coach will be working with limited preparation time between international windows and will have to quickly establish his methods within the squad.

Senegal will nevertheless expect to be among the leading contenders on the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The country has enjoyed one of the strongest periods in its football history in recent years, and maintaining those standards will be central to Vieira's mandate.

His international pedigree as a player, extensive experience in European football and understanding of high-level tournament pressure are likely to have been significant factors in the FSF's decision.

A symbolic homecoming

Vieira's appointment is also likely to carry particular symbolism in Senegal.

Few coaches begin their first international management job with the profile of a World Cup winner who was born in the country he has been appointed to lead.

The challenge, however, will ultimately be measured by results.

Vieira arrives with experience across several different football cultures but has yet to manage at international level, where preparation time, player availability and tournament football present very different demands.

His first competitive matches will offer an early indication of how he intends to shape the Teranga Lions.

For Senegal, the appointment begins a new chapter after the disappointment of the World Cup.

For Vieira, it represents both a new stage in his coaching career and a return to the country where his football story began.