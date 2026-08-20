Africa: All of Africa Today - August 20, 2026

Helicopter Crash in Kenya Claims Seven Lives

Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan were among seven people killed when a helicopter crashed in Kenya's Samburu County. The other five victims were American, including NBCUniversal journalist José Alberto Suárez and Miami restaurateur Roger Duarte. The helicopter, operated by Lady Lori Helicopters, was reportedly on a scenic flight from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro River when it crashed on Mount Ololokwe. Sensi-Contugi, 44, had headed Ecuador's Strategic Intelligence Center since 2024. Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the crash.

Tinubu Orders Five-Year Nigeria Defence Strategy

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President Bola Tinubu has ordered the preparation of a comprehensive National Threat Assessment and a five-year Strategic Defence Operations Plan to improve coordination among Nigeria's defence, intelligence and security agencies. An 11-member committee, coordinated by Special Adviser on Homeland Security Adeyinka Famadewa, will identify major security threats, operational priorities, capability gaps and resource needs. The committee has been given 90 days to submit the plans, which will guide medium-term military operations and future defence spending and procurement. Tinubu said recent security operations, including the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, showed the importance of stronger inter-agency coordination.

Anti-Migrant Movement Leader Ngobese-Zuma Defends AfriForum Collaboration

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has defended her organisation's decision to collaborate with AfriForum despite criticism on social media. The two groups agreed to work together on issues including community safety, education, crime, border control and illegal immigration, as well as pursue legal matters of mutual interest. Ngobese-Zuma said working with AfriForum does not mean the organisations agree on everything. AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said differences should not prevent cooperation on issues affecting communities and children. The partnership has drawn mixed reactions. Critics have accused Ngobese-Zuma of betraying black South Africans, while supporters welcomed the cooperation.

US Judge Clears End of Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians

A U.S. federal judge has cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 5,000 Ethiopians. This will potentially expose them to deportation. Judge Brian Murphy lifted a previous court block after rejecting a challenge to the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate the protections. It was granted to Ethiopians in 2022 amid conflict and humanitarian concerns. Rights groups argue conditions in Ethiopia remain unsafe. The administration said that TPS is intended to be temporary. The ruling follows a US Supreme Court decision limiting federal courts' ability to review TPS terminations and could still be appealed on discrimination grounds.

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20 Years On, Probo Koala Waste Disaster Haunts Côte d'Ivoire

Twenty years after more than 500 tonnes of toxic waste from the Probo Koala were dumped at 18 sites in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, the disaster continues to affect victims and fuel concerns about "waste colonialism". The 2006 dumping killed 17 people and left tens of thousands with poisoning symptoms. Trafigura agreed in 2007 to pay €152 million for cleanup and compensation. However, victims' groups said that the settlement prevented them from pursuing the company in Ivorian courts. A compensation fund ordered by the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in 2023 has yet to be established. Environmental groups warn that the problem continues through the export of electronic waste, textiles and plastics to African countries. In contrast, tighter EU rules on plastic waste exports are due to take effect in November 2026.