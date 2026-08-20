Liberia: Opposition Rallies Around Ex-VP Taylor

MONROVIA — Several opposition leaders have rallied in solidarity with former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor following her questioning by the Liberia National Police in connection with the ongoing multimillion-dollar cocaine investigation.

Senior officials and lawmakers of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) converged at Police Headquarters Wednesday after Taylor was prevented from leaving Liberia and subsequently summoned for questioning by Joint Security investigators.

Taylor was preparing to travel to Accra, Ghana, to attend a women's forum when authorities informed her that she was not permitted to leave the country and directed her to report to Police Headquarters.

She later arrived at the LNP headquarters accompanied by her lawyer, former Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh, where authorities initially described her as a person of interest in the investigation.

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Her appearance drew several opposition figures to Police Headquarters, including CDC National Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo and Representatives Marvin Cole, Eugene Kollie and Abu B. Kamara, among others. They were reportedly denied access to Taylor.

The development triggered sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the government of attempting to intimidate political opponents under the guise of investigating the cocaine case.

"You Cannot Intimidate Us"

In a Facebook post, CDC National Chairman Kowo described the government's approach as a strategy that was "dead on arrival" and accused authorities of attempting to scapegoat the opposition.

"You cannot intimidate us! You cannot scapegoat the government's complicity in the cocaine case as evidenced by all the dismissals and suspensions of government security actors and other officials," Kowo said.

"Harassment of former Vice President H.E. Jewel Howard Taylor won't help the government," he added.

Kowo vowed that the CDC would demand full accountability from government officials and security personnel linked to the cocaine investigation.

"There will be full accountability of the government and government actors for this cocaine," he said.

Kowo did not provide evidence in his statement to substantiate his allegation of government complicity.

Former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa also reacted to the development in a brief social media post.

"Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad," Koffa wrote.

Cole Demands Broader Probe

Speaking at Police Headquarters, Bong County Representative Marvin Cole described the action against Taylor as unprofessional and criticized the Justice Ministry and Liberia National Police over their handling of the investigation.

Cole accused authorities of failing to pursue current government officials whom he alleged should also face scrutiny in connection with the cocaine investigation.

He warned that opposition leaders would resist what he described as attempts by the government to intimidate and weaken the opposition.

"If you think we will fold our hands and watch you intimidate and damage the opposition, you are joking. We will stand up to the guns," Cole said.

"The irresponsibility of the government must come to an end. They have to make sure this investigation is transparent," he added.

Cole also called for Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and his wife to be questioned, alleging that photographs showed them with individuals described as suspects in the drug investigation.

"The current Vice President and his wife need to be arrested and investigated because they were seen in photos with the drug suspects," Cole alleged.

The lawmaker did not provide additional evidence linking the Vice President or his wife to the alleged drug activities. A photograph with an individual, by itself, does not establish involvement in criminal conduct.

Opposition Alleges Witch Hunt

Representative Eugene Kollie also criticized the Joint Security's action, describing it as a political witch hunt and calling on the government to desist from what he characterized as the targeting of opposition figures.

Montserrado County District #15 Representative Abu B. Kamara, meanwhile, expressed confidence in Taylor's innocence.

"The ex-VP is innocent. She is a good woman and a strong advocate. She can't get herself into such," Kamara said.

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He said Taylor had legal representation and urged authorities to pursue those against whom evidence exists.

"The CDC is a party of law. The lawyers are with her and they will take care," he added.

The opposition reactions came as the government intensified its investigation into what authorities describe as a transnational narcotics trafficking network.

Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh subsequently announced charges against Taylor under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023, the Penal Law of Liberia and the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

The government has maintained that the investigation will follow the evidence regardless of political affiliation, former public office or social status.

Authorities have also stressed that the charges against Taylor are accusations and do not constitute a finding of guilt. She remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of competent jurisdiction.