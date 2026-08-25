Africa: All of Africa Today - August 25, 2026

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

Two UN peacekeepers have been killed and seven others injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a UNMISS patrol in South Sudan's eastern Jonglei state. The injured include three peacekeepers, two national police officers and two civilian staff. UNMISS chief Anita Kiki Gbeho condemned the attack and called for a prompt investigation, warning that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes. The incident comes as renewed violence puts South Sudan's fragile peace process under increasing strain. The country remains one of the world's most dangerous places for aid workers, with at least 36 humanitarian workers killed since January.

Prince Harry Steps Down from African Parks Board

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Prince Harry has stepped down from the board of African Parks, an African wildlife charity he supported for 10 years. However, he remains a supporter of its conservation mission. His departure follows an independent investigation into allegations that rangers managed and funded by the organisation committed human rights abuses, including beatings, rape and torture, against indigenous people in Congo-Brazzaville. African Parks admitted the abuses last year and said it had since strengthened its safeguarding measures and governance. Harry's exit comes as he and Meghan prepare to relocate with their children from California to the UK.

Kagame Slams 'One-Sided' US Sanctions Over DR Congo Conflict

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has criticised US sanctions imposed over Rwanda's alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. He said that they add to existing problems without addressing the root causes of the crisis. The US sanctioned the Rwanda Defence Force and four senior commanders in March, accusing them of supporting AFC/M23. Kigali described the measures as one-sided. Kagame said international pressure should also address the role of the FDLR, the Congolese government and other actors, arguing that the conflict cannot be blamed solely on Rwanda. He said Rwanda would continue pursuing peace while taking measures it considers necessary to protect its security.

Former DP Gachagua Vows to Contest 2027 Presidential Election

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said that his impeachment does not automatically prevent him from contesting the 2027 presidential election. Gachagua is challenging the decision in the Court of Appeal and potentially the Supreme Court. Gachagua argued that the High Court acknowledged his right to a fair hearing was violated. However, they still upheld his removal from office, which he called a constitutional "absurdity". Gachagua insists he remains a presidential contender, declaring that he is not a "kingmaker" but a potential candidate himself. He said that his opposition to President William Ruto is driven by concerns over governance rather than personal bitterness.

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Tanzania Commission Begins Probe Into Election Violence

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Individuals Involved in Violence and Violations of the Law during and after the October 2025 General Election has officially begun preparations to investigate those responsible. Commission chairperson retired Court of Appeal Judge Shaban Ali Lila said it will collect evidence from the public and other stakeholders. He said the commission would receive oral testimony, examine documents, and visit locations identified as connected to the incidents under investigation. The commission, established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, will assess the evidence in accordance with Tanzanian laws and regulations.

US Seeks Wider UN Arms Embargo on Sudan

The United States has proposed expanding the UN arms embargo on Darfur to cover all of Sudan, as the country's civil war enters its fourth year. US Envoy Massad Boulos told the UN Security Council that weapons and financial support from outside powers were fuelling the conflict and proposed including drones and related technology under the embargo, as well as increasing monitoring. Sudan has backed a technical extension of the existing embargo but warned against measures that could weaken its army. Russia has expressed concerns about expanding the sanctions. The war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, with Darfur among the areas worst affected by violence.