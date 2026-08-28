Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves Two Agreements With Mauritania

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Cabinet on Thursday approved two agreements with Mauritania on political consultations and diplomatic training, while reviewing the country's security situation and efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, who is serving as acting prime minister in the absence of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The agreements cover political consultations and cooperation on a diplomatic training programme, the government said in a statement.

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The political consultations agreement is intended to provide a framework for the two governments to exchange views and coordinate on issues of mutual interest.

The diplomatic training agreement will support cooperation in training Somali diplomats and developing the capacity of the country's diplomatic institutions, the government said.

Somalia has sought to strengthen its diplomatic institutions and expand bilateral ties with regional and international partners as it works to consolidate state institutions and improve national stability.

The Cabinet also discussed security developments and the government's campaign against Al-Shabaab, the al Qaeda-linked militant group that has been fighting the Somali government for more than a decade.

Somali security forces have continued operations against the group, with support from international partners.

The government has made the fight against Al-Shabaab a key priority as it seeks to strengthen national security forces and assume greater responsibility for security across the country.

The Cabinet gave no further details on the security measures or operations discussed during the meeting.

The agreements with Mauritania come as Somalia seeks to broaden political and diplomatic cooperation with other African countries.

The two agreements are expected to strengthen bilateral ties and provide additional opportunities for regular political consultations and professional training for Somali diplomats.

The government said the deals would contribute to closer cooperation between Mogadishu and Nouakchott in areas of shared interest.