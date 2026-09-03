Nigeria: Uber Ends Ride-Hailing Operations in Nigeria After 12 Years

Global ride-hailing company Uber has officially wound down its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria, ending a 12-year presence in the country. The company's exit took effect on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Uber entered the Nigerian market in 2014, initially launching in Lagos before expanding its services to other major cities, including Abuja.

Its departure marks the end of an era for one of the platforms that helped transform urban transportation in Nigeria, introducing app-based ride booking, cashless payments and new earning opportunities for drivers.

The exit also comes amid mounting challenges in Nigeria's ride-hailing sector, including rising vehicle maintenance and fuel costs, regulatory pressures and complaints from drivers over fare levels. Earlier this year, app-based transporters in Lagos and Ogun staged a shutdown over what they described as low fares and increasing operating costs.

Uber's withdrawal from Nigeria comes at a time when the company is also undertaking a major global restructuring, including plans to cut about 10 per cent of its workforce.

For millions of Nigerians who have used the platform for work, airport transfers, everyday commuting and late-night journeys, the exit marks a significant change in the country's evolving transport landscape.

After 12 years on Nigerian roads, the Uber era has officially come to an end.