Nigeria: Jonathan Bids Farewell to Ex-Sierra Leone President After 2 Years in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, saw off ex-Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma, who returned to his country after spending more than two years in Nigeria.

Koroma fled his country for Nigeria in January 2024 after being charged with treason over the November 2023 attacks in Freetown.

But the Sierra Leonean government dropped the charges two months ago and said Koroma was free to return to Sierra Leone.

In a statement, Jonathan described his departure as a significant moment for reconciliation and renewed hope in Sierra Leone.

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He described Nigeria as Koroma's "home away from home" during his more than two-year stay in the country, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to provide him with friendship, support and solidarity".

"This morning, I had the pleasure of seeing off my dear friend and brother, His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma, as he begins his journey home to Sierra Leone."

"Nigeria was his home away from home for over two years, and I am grateful that we were able to offer friendship, support and solidarity during that period. Working quietly with others, we encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return.

"As we say farewell today, I am particularly happy that he is returning home to Freetown.

"President Koroma, I wish you a safe journey, peace of mind and every success in this new chapter. May your return be a moment of renewed hope and reconciliation for you, your family and the people of Sierra Leone.

"Safe travels, my brother. Sierra Leone welcomes you home."