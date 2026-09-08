Tanzania: President Suluhu's Husband Dies At 76

Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.

The husband of Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, died on Monday, September 7. He was 76 years old.

Ameir died at 8:00 AM while receiving treatment for a heart disease at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi said in a televised announcement.

"Funeral arrangements are ongoing in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar," Ndejembi said.

Ameir was an agriculturalist, who became Tanzania's first ever First Gentleman, when Suluhu assume the Presidency 2021, after the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Ameir and Suluhu got married in 1978 and had four children, three sons and a daughter.