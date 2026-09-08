Tanzania: President Ruto Sends Condolences Following the Death of Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's Husband

Nairobi — PRESIDENT of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In a statement released on behalf of the government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, his family, and himself, President Ruto extended heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family, and the people of Tanzania during this time of national grief.

"President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son," stated President Ruto.

Reaffirming the strong bond between the two East African nations, President Ruto added that Kenya stands in solidarity with its Tanzanian brothers and sisters, praying for Almighty God to comfort the First Family and grant the deceased eternal rest.