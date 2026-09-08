Tanzania: President Ruto Sends Condolences Following the Death of Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's Husband

Capital FM
Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.
7 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Nairobi — PRESIDENT of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband to the President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In a statement released on behalf of the government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, his family, and himself, President Ruto extended heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family, and the people of Tanzania during this time of national grief.

"President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son," stated President Ruto.

Reaffirming the strong bond between the two East African nations, President Ruto added that Kenya stands in solidarity with its Tanzanian brothers and sisters, praying for Almighty God to comfort the First Family and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.