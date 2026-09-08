Tanzania: PM Abiy Mourns Tanzania's First Gentleman

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Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died in Zanzibar.
7 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

(September 7, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed condolences over the death of Tanzania's First Gentleman, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, who died on Monday while receiving medical treatment in Zanzibar.

In a social media post, PM Abiy conveyed sympathy to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Tanzanian people.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, we extend our deepest condolences to Her Excellency, her family, and the people of Tanzania.

Our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and the people of Tanzania during this difficult time," he stated.

Hassan, who became First Gentleman in 2021, had been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Read the original article on ENA.

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